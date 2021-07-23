Transition game: Spiders went from troublesome attrition phase to stability rare in Division I

"I think it’s important not only to have continuity in your program, but also to get the guys to be able to have their best years while they’re still at Richmond.”

At UR, 10 scholarship players with eligibility remaining left the program for various reasons from the conclusion of the 2014-15 season to May of 2018. From the 2017-18 roster, the Spiders lost five players with eligibility remaining.

In explaining the difference between then and now, Mooney said, “probably a little bit better recruiting on the front end in terms of evaluating guys who would be more likely to be [at UR] their entire time, [signing] guys who fit the whole model, really good players who could do well academically and fit in.”

Losing players who transfer is not always detrimental to the program’s talent base. When reserve guard Jake Wojcik transferred from UR after the 2019-20 season to Fairfield, UR used that scholarship to land 6-5 Dji Bailey, who previously signed with Wake Forest and then requested his release when Danny Manning was dismissed as Wake's coach.

Bailey as a freshman last season displayed ability that suggested he could become a future Spiders standout, status that Wojcik seemed unlikely to reach.