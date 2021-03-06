Tribe succeed on fourth-quarter gamble, but Spiders respond for 21-14 win

The pace of the 131st football meeting of Richmond and William & Mary picked up in the second half, as might have been projected. Neither program played games in 2020. A couple of warm-up quarters were required in the spring-semester opener for each.

There turned out to be some late-afternoon spice.

The Spiders’ 21-14 victory Saturday at Robins Stadium, a historic event in its timing, will be recalled for UR’s response to what could have been a game-changing, momentum-snagging decision by W&M coach Mike London.

He took points off the board.

The Tribe kicked a 22-yard field goal, reducing Richmond’s lead to 13-10 early in the fourth quarter. But hold on. Richmond was flagged for being offside. London elected to give back the 3 and take fourth down from the UR 2.

“When you’re down, you’re playing a rivalry game, you’re on the road …” London said.

Tribe sophomore quarterback Hollis Mathis faked a handoff up the middle, put the ball on his hip while hesitating, then rolled right and hit a wide-open tight end, Anthony Mague, in the end zone. W&M had its first lead of the day, 14-13, with 11:56 left.