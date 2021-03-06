Tribe succeeds on fourth-quarter gamble, but Spiders respond for 21-14 win

The pace of the 131st football meeting of Richmond and William & Mary picked up in the second half, as might have been projected. Neither of these programs played games in 2020. A couple of warm-up quarters were required in the spring-semester opener for each.
There turned out to be some late-afternoon spice.
The Spiders’ 21-14 victory Saturday at Robins Stadium, a historic event in its timing, will be recalled for UR’s response to what could have been a game-changing, momentum-snagging decision by W&M coach Mike London.
He took points off the board.
The Tribe kicked a 22-yard field goal, reducing Richmond’s lead to 13-10 early in the fourth quarter. But hold on. Richmond was flagged for offsides. London elected to give back the 3 and take fourth down from the UR 2.
“When you’re down, you’re playing a rivalry game, you’re on the road …” said London.
Tribe sophomore quarterback Hollis Mathis faked a handoff up the middle, put the ball on his hip while hesitating, then rolled right and hit a wide-open tight end, Anthony Mague, in the end zone. W&M had its first lead of the day, 14-13, with 11:56 left.
“After we saw that happen, we just knew we had to bounce back and make some big plays,” said Spiders tailback Savon Smith (12 carries, 56 rushing yards). “We know we’re in this. We’re always going to be in it because we have that willpower to just keep going.”
Richmond rebounded with a couple of first-down-gaining runs from quarterback Joe Mancuso (11 carries, 63 rushing yards). His six-yard touchdown pass to tight end John Fitzgerald, a Cornell graduate transfer, gave UR a 21-14 lead with 6:20 left.
“We did what we had to do to win the game,” said Richmond coach Russ Huesman. Drama remained.
The Tribe went three-and-out, and the Spiders retook possession with 4:33 remaining. They held the ball the rest of the game, with Smith contributing clock-eating, ground-gaining rushes.
“You say, ‘Just get two first downs, you win.’ It’s hard. I know that, because you don’t want to take chances throwing the football,” said Huesman. “Somehow, some way, we got two first downs. Savon helped that cause a lot.”
UR, which led 7-0 at halftime, recaptured the Capital Cup, and tied the series 63-63-5. The last time W&M and Richmond played was against one another, on Nov. 23, 2019, at Robins Stadium. The Tribe won 21-15 in overtime.
“We saw them cheering and dancing on our field. We just knew we had to get [the cup] back,” said Smith, a 5-foot-9 200-pounder from Winchester.
In this meeting, “They kept us in second-and-long in several situations,” said London, whose team was held to 72 rushing yards and four third-down conversions in 15 opportunities. “They executed. We did not.”
The Tribe played without some of their players because of COVID issues, said London. According to Huesman, the Spiders were not comparably affected.
There were no gaudy offensive statistics, and only a few big plays. Both teams stayed largely conservative. In that form, Richmond had the better defense.
“We’ve got a pretty good front seven,” said Huesman. “I think we’ve got good players, enough good players that we can compete with anybody … We’ve got a lot to clean up, but it’s nice to come in on Sunday and clean it up with a win.”
NEXT: The Spiders play at Elon Saturday at 1 p.m. Television coverage is to be determined. The Tribe travels to James Madison for a 4 p.m. Saturday game that will be televised by MASN.
