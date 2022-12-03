Tribe use fast start, physical defense, to top Spiders 58-57

WILLIAMSBURG — Before the University of Richmond found some buckets Saturday night at William & Mary, the Spiders had to find some decent shots.

That meant finding Tyler Burton, which worked until the end.

The Tribe’s Chris Mullins, a 6-foot-3 transfer from Rice, handled Burton one-on-one in the final seconds and forced an off-balance shot from the baseline that wasn’t close as W&M won 58-57 at Kaplan Arena. UR (3-5) has dropped five of its past six.

UR ball movement led to not much more than additional UR ball movement through the first half, with the credit going to Tribe defense. Matching that defensive intensity and getting the 6-foot-7 Burton activated was Richmond’s comeback path.

Burton scored 4 points on 2-of-6 shooting in the first half, after which W&M led 38-21. He finished with 26.

UR led 57-56 with 38 seconds left. W&M made a defensive stand and called timeout. A tip-in by Tribe center Ben Wight gave W&M a 58-57 lead at 20.7. UR called timeout.

Burton couldn’t get a good look against Mullins.

The programs hadn’t met since 2014. This was the start of a four-year series — two at each school.

UR starting forward Matt Grace, 6-9, had missed four games with a strained knee ligament. He played, though he did not start, and had a minor impact.

Richmond experienced another in a series of slow starts, though the Spiders opened in some soft full-court pressure defense to try to jump-start their offense. UR shot 35% in the first half, when the Tribe (4-5) pulled away late.

Gabe Dorsey, a 6-6 transfer from Vanderbilt, hit four 3-pointers in the first half. Dorsey, with 15 points, led four W&M starters who scored in double-figures. W&M made 50% before the break, but UR’s issues were far more offensive than defensive.

Richmond had two assists and nine turnovers in the first half.

The Spiders came out in the second half with heavy defensive pressure, trying to change the game’s tempo and get their offense engaged in some form. W&M settled down and led 41-27 with 15 minutes left.

A Burton 3 from the right wing cut the Tribe’s lead to 44-37 with 12:30 remaining. Richmond, behind Burton, caught W&M at 46-46 with 8:30 left.

Notes: The Spiders have the week off and host Drake, picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference, on Saturday. The Tribe play at Old Dominion Wednesday ... UR reserve redshirt freshman forward Aidan Noyes was absent because of sickness.