'Tunnel vision' is how Spiders look at situation, according to Blake Francis

ESPN2 offers real-time Bracketology updates via cut-ins from respected analyst Joe Lunardi during Friday night A-10 games this time of year, an enlightening feature that turned out to be disappointing from the University of Richmond’s perspective.
The general thought advanced was the Spiders needed a win Friday at Saint Louis to stay in serious contention for an at-large bid. UR fell 72-67. Plenty of games around the country could change the picture, but it appears at this time that Richmond (13-6, 6-4 A-10) may require an A-10 championship to make the NCAA tournament.
The Spiders close their regular season Monday night at home against Saint Joseph’s (3-14, 2-9 A-10), probably. UR coach Chris Mooney said he is exploring the possibility of adding a game that could pump up Richmond’s portfolio, if the Spiders don’t qualify for the A-10 final on March 14. That's eight days after the semifinals at VCU’s Siegel Center.
“We kind of can’t worry about all that outside stuff, and Bracketology, and all that,” said UR guard Blake Francis, who hit six 3s and scored 24 at Saint Louis. “We’ve got to just move forward from this. We've got one game left, got to focus on that game, got to win that game.
“We’ve just got to have tunnel vision at this point.”
There were times at SLU when 6-foot-10 senior Grant Golden caught the ball with his right hand, and passed it the same way. This, apparently, is how it’s going to be the rest of the way for Golden, playing with a fractured finger on his left hand, and UR.
“It was a big difference because it’s hard for him to play with a broken finger, so he was kind of in some points of the [SLU] game, he’s playing with one hand,” said Francis. “For anybody, you can’t really be effective with one hand. For him to go out there and play with a broken finger, it shows how tough he is.”
Golden injured the finger in a win over visiting UMass on Tuesday. At SLU, he wore what looked like a modified offensive lineman’s glove to support the splinted finger. He held his left hand away from the action during several sequences, and obviously dealt with pain when the left hand was hit in traffic. Golden still scored 10, to go with 5 assists.
Mooney applauded Golden’s competitiveness, and commitment to the team.
“There were a lot of positive things. There was fight and grit, and we were playing against a team coming off two losses who’s fairly desperate,” said Mooney, whose Spiders trailed by 13 in the first half and had a one-point lead with four minutes left. “We put ourselves right back in position, and had one of our best stretches of the season in that second half.”
