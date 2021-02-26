'Tunnel vision' is how Spiders look at situation, according to Blake Francis

ESPN2 offers real-time Bracketology updates via cut-ins from respected analyst Joe Lunardi during Friday night A-10 games this time of year, an enlightening feature that turned out to be disappointing from the University of Richmond’s perspective.

The general thought advanced was the Spiders needed a win Friday at Saint Louis to stay in serious contention for an at-large bid. UR fell 72-67. Plenty of games around the country could change the picture, but it appears at this time that Richmond (13-6, 6-4 A-10) may require an A-10 championship to make the NCAA tournament.

The Spiders close their regular season Monday night at home against Saint Joseph’s (3-14, 2-9 A-10), probably. UR coach Chris Mooney said he is exploring the possibility of adding a game that could pump up Richmond’s portfolio, if the Spiders don’t qualify for the A-10 final on March 14. That's eight days after the semifinals at VCU’s Siegel Center.

“We kind of can’t worry about all that outside stuff, and Bracketology, and all that,” said UR guard Blake Francis, who hit six 3s and scored 24 at Saint Louis. “We’ve got to just move forward from this. We've got one game left, got to focus on that game, got to win that game.

“We’ve just got to have tunnel vision at this point.”