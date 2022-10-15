Turf-hugging Spiders knock off Villanova 20-10 in meeting of ranked FCS teams

Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” thundered from the Robins Stadium speakers system during a first-half timeout Saturday. The University of Richmond’s team followed the theme.

The No. 21 Spiders, known this season for their passing, went to the ground - and their defense and back-up kicker - for a 20-10 victory over No. 17 Villanova.

Jake Larson, UR’s placekicker since 2019, did not play because of a hamstring issue. Back-up Andrew Lopez, a redshirt sophomore, hit a 31-yard field goal, giving UR a 17-10 lead with 6:04 left, and a 37-yarder to make it 20-10 with 1:12 left.

The Spiders (4-2, 2-1 CAA) were the FCS’ seventh-ranked passing team (307.8 ypg) and Reece Udinski was the national leader in completion percentage (77). He passed 58 times, with a school-record 42 completions, in UR’s previous game, a 30-27 double-overtime loss at Elon.

But tackling ball-carriers is not Villanova’s strength. Army West Point and its triple-option offense rushed for 472 yards while not completing a pass (one attempt) in a 49-10 victory over the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 CAA). Monmouth ran for 321 yards in a 49-42 win over Villanova.

The Spiders probed VU's sore spot. Udinski threw only 23 passes, with 16 completions for 104 yards. Richmond assumed a 14-10 lead at the break. A 49-yard run by Savon Smith (74 rushing yards) set up UR’s first touchdown, and Aaron Dykes ran for 89 yards.

Richmond had lost three straight in the series and broke that streak in part by pressuring Villanova QB Connor Watkins (four sacks), while covering well and tackling well.

The PGA Tour has “moving day,” the penultimate rounds of tournaments. It’s when contenders make moves toward the top and others drop out of the picture. Saturday was something like that for Richmond and Villanova. Each reported to Robins Stadium with one CAA Football loss and hoping to avoid a second just three games into conference competition.

Three league losses generally nudges a team out of consideration for an FCS playoffs bid. Defending conference co-champion Villanova (shared title with James Madison) was picked to win CAA Football in the league’s preseason poll, which had Richmond fourth.

Three of the Spiders’ final five games are on the road, and Richmond’s regular season concludes with back-to-back games at No. 13 Delaware and against No. 11 William & Mary.

Thomas Jefferson High grad Jalen Jackson led Villanova in rushing coming into this game (334 yards in four games). He dressed and warmed up, but did not play because of a hamstring issue.

The Wildcats had won nine consecutive road games against FCS competition.

Next: The Spiders play Saturday at Hampton, in its first season as a CAA Football member. The Pirates will celebrate homecoming.