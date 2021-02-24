Two Spiders games left, two things to watch: game addition, Grant Golden's hand

“When you look at the layout of conference tournaments, when you look around the country at teams that might be finished, or might be open or available for a game, we are certainly looking at it," said Mooney. "I don’t know that we would do it, but I think we would definitely want to try to have it as a possibility.”

According to the NCAA NET Wednesday, the Spiders are No. 55, which indicates there is more work to be done to get into the range of teams that receive serious at-large consideration. One of UR's victories came over a Division III opponent, St. Mary's (Md.), and that result will not be considered by the NCAA selection committee.

Richmond has a chance to boost its profile Friday at Saint Louis (11-5, 4-4 A-10) on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. The Spiders were originally scheduled to play four times in the A-10's Friday-night ESPN2 window that provides very attractive national exposure. The first three were postponed because of COVID-related issues: Jan. 29 vs. Saint Louis, Feb. 5 vs. Dayton, Feb. 12 vs. VCU.

Golden, the 6-foot-10 senior forward who averages 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists, appeared to jam his left hand on the rim and injure a finger while being fouled on a dunk attempt against UMass late in the first half.