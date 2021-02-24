Two Spiders games left, two things to watch: game addition, Grant Golden's hand

There are two things to watch as the University of Richmond heads into the final two games of its regular season. One, the Spiders’ schedule, which could grow by a game. Two, Grant Golden’s left hand, injured Tuesday night, with the severity unknown.
The decision by the A-10 to move its tournament start up from March 10 to March 3, with the championship game staying on March 14, leaves a gap in which some teams may want to schedule a game. Say, for instance, UR falls in the March 6 semifinals, but still will receive at-large consideration for the NCAA tournament, or may look to participate in a reduced-field NIT.
Selection Sunday is March 14. The Spiders (13-5, 6-3 A-10) wouldn’t want to go 10 or more days without game activity and then enter postseason competition. Additionally, a game between the A-10 semis and Selection Sunday would have the potential of enhancing UR’s NCAA portfolio, depending on the opponent, site and outcome.
UR coach Chris Mooney said after the Spiders’ 79-65 win over visiting Massachusetts Tuesday night that scheduling a game during what could be an open week is being discussed.
“I think that’s something we’re going to have to look at,” said Mooney. “You have to look at all of these scenarios, which are unlimited, essentially.”
He referred to analyzing potential at-large entries and where Richmond currently stands, and projecting where the Spiders may or may not fit into the NCAA bracket on Selection Sunday.
“When you look at the layout of conference tournaments, when you look around the country at teams that might be finished, or might be open or available for a game, we are certainly looking at it," said Mooney. "I don’t know that we would do it, but I think we would definitely want to try to have it as a possibility.”
According to the NCAA NET Wednesday, the Spiders are No. 55, which indicates there is more work to be done to get into the range of teams that receive serious at-large consideration. One of UR's victories came over a Division III opponent, St. Mary's (Md.), and that result will not be considered by the NCAA selection committee.
Richmond has a chance to boost its profile Friday at Saint Louis (11-5, 4-4 A-10) on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. The Spiders were originally scheduled to play four times in the A-10's Friday-night ESPN2 window that provides very attractive national exposure. The first three were postponed because of COVID-related issues: Jan. 29 vs. Saint Louis, Feb. 5 vs. Dayton, Feb. 12 vs. VCU.
Golden, the 6-foot-10 senior forward who averages 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists, appeared to jam his left hand on the rim and injure a finger while being fouled on a dunk attempt against UMass late in the first half.
“He taped it up at halftime. [On free throws,] it was clearly something that was bothering him,” said Mooney. Golden ended up playing 24 minutes, many of them in the second half. Additional examination was scheduled for Wednesday.
NOTE: Richmond, which starts four seniors, will celebrate Senior Night in a scaled-down event Monday, when the Spiders end their regular-season schedule against Saint Joseph’s at 6 p.m. Some families will be unable to attend because of COVID considerations.
UR will hold a larger gathering for seniors and their families on graduation weekend in May.
