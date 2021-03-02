Two transfers and freshman Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale) project as active UR targets

There is no doubt who will begin passing the football for the University of Richmond on Saturday, when the Spiders begin their spring-semester season against William & Mary at Robins Stadium. Targets are a bit more mysterious.
Quarterback Joe Mancuso has been in the program since 2016. He started some in 2018, and almost all of 2019. Very few FCS teams played football games in 2020 because of the pandemic, though most held 15 fall practices, as did UR.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Mancuso is among about a half-dozen Spiders who chose to return for a sixth year, allowed by the NCAA because of the health crisis. They will be back for the fall season, as well.
Richmond’s receivers, on the other hand, are newbies, relative unknowns. The top two Spiders pass-catchers from 2019, graduate transfers Charlie Fessler and Keyston Fuller, are gone.
Among UR’s goals during its six-game, CAA season that runs through April 10 is to take advantage of Mancuso’s arm strength and experience by meshing him with receivers. Three players who haven’t yet worn a Spiders' game uniform are likely to be highly involved, according to coach Russ Huesman.
Leroy Henley, a 6-1, 208-pound redshirt junior transfer from East Carolina “has looked fantastic in the fall and the spring. He’ll be a big-time player for us this year.” Henley, from Pompano Beach, Fla., played in 22 games at ECU, including four starts, with 24 receptions for 264 yards.
During the fall, the Spiders experimented with 5-11, 181-pound freshman Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale High) as a slot receiver, with very positive results. Huesman called Williams “electric. We’re so excited about having him.”
Tight end John Fitzgerald came to UR as a graduate transfer from Cornell, where he missed parts of two seasons because of injuries. The 6-4 250-pounder from Baltimore made 32 catches for 350 yards at Cornell.
“He’s an all-conference-type of player, just from seeing him in practice,” said Huesman.
Passer-receiver cohesion generally requires game repetitions, which the Spiders last had on Nov. 23, 2019, when William & Mary won 21-15 in overtime at Richmond. Plus, the time leading up to these spring-semester openers, Huesman noted, is not comparable to fall camp.
“We came back [from mid-semester break] and you practice in the morning and then they’re in class the rest of the day. And normally when you’re in a fall camp, you’ve got them all day, in some capacity,” he said.
The Spiders will throw it, but Huesman indicated he is unsure how effectively that will be done under the circumstances.
“It’s a scary proposition. How well we execute early, who knows?” he said.
NOTES: The William & Mary-Richmond game begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ... There is no TV coverage, though the game is available on FloFootball, a streaming subscription service ... This is the 131st meeting, with W&M holding a 63-62-5 series advantage.
After the Tribe's OT win at UR in 2019, Huesman wasn't fond of some of the talk coming from W&M players and said, "This one's going to be circled red next year, for sure. And I don't care if [the Tribe] know it or not. It's circled."
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor