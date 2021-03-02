Two transfers and freshman Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale) project as active UR targets

There is no doubt who will begin passing the football for the University of Richmond on Saturday, when the Spiders begin their spring-semester season against William & Mary at Robins Stadium. Targets are a bit more mysterious.

Quarterback Joe Mancuso has been in the program since 2016. He started some in 2018, and almost all of 2019. Very few FCS teams played football games in 2020 because of the pandemic, though most held 15 fall practices, as did UR.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Mancuso is among about a half-dozen Spiders who chose to return for a sixth year, allowed by the NCAA because of the health crisis. They will be back for the fall season, as well.

Richmond’s receivers, on the other hand, are newbies, relative unknowns. The top two Spiders pass-catchers from 2019, graduate transfers Charlie Fessler and Keyston Fuller, are gone.

Among UR’s goals during its six-game, CAA season that runs through April 10 is to take advantage of Mancuso’s arm strength and experience by meshing him with receivers. Three players who haven’t yet worn a Spiders' game uniform are likely to be highly involved, according to coach Russ Huesman.