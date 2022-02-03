Tyler Burton finally saw 'one go in,' a rebuilding block as Spiders start A-10's second half

The University of Richmond’s Tyler Burton dribbled left of the top of the key, allowed his pursuing defender to pass by, and then shot a 3-pointer just before the horn that ended the first half at Duquesne Tuesday night.

Officials met at the scorer’s table and reviewed several replay angles to determine if Burton’s bucket beat the clock, and to confirm that the position of his feet made the splashdown worth 3. Yes, and yes, were the answers that Burton didn’t necessarily need.

“I just wanted to see one go in,” he said. “It felt like a lifetime ago when one went in.”

Burton’s 3 gave UR a 35-32 halftime lead, and the Spiders (14-8, 5-4 A-10) went on to a 74-57 victory. The game was not a prominent matchup in the A-10, and Burton’s 3 to end the first half wasn’t a highly meaningful basket in light of the final score. But the combination of that shot and Burton's strong second-half performance may turn out to be important development in Richmond’s season.

The Spiders desperately need Burton, their leader in scoring (16.2), rebounding (7.4) and free-throw attempts (5 per game), to be a big kahuna. In the five games prior to UR’s trip to Duquesne, he was shooting 26.1%.