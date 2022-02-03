Tyler Burton finally saw 'one go in,' a rebuilding block as Spiders start A-10's second half

The University of Richmond’s Tyler Burton dribbled left of the top of the key, allowed his pursuing defender to pass by, and then shot a 3-pointer just before the horn that ended the first half at Duquesne Tuesday night.
Officials met at the scorer’s table and reviewed several replay angles to determine if Burton’s bucket beat the clock, and to confirm that the position of his feet made the splashdown worth 3. Yes, and yes, were the answers that Burton didn’t necessarily need.
“I just wanted to see one go in,” he said. “It felt like a lifetime ago when one went in.”
Burton’s 3 gave UR a 35-32 halftime lead, and the Spiders (14-8, 5-4 A-10) went on to a 74-57 victory. The game was not a prominent matchup in the A-10, and Burton’s 3 to end the first half wasn’t a highly meaningful basket in light of the final score. But the combination of that shot and Burton's strong second-half performance may turn out to be important development in Richmond’s season.
The Spiders desperately need Burton, their leader in scoring (16.2), rebounding (7.4) and free-throw attempts (5 per game), to be a big kahuna. In the five games prior to UR’s trip to Duquesne, he was shooting 26.1%.
At Duquesne, Burton had missed seven of eight shots before hitting the 3 prior to the halftime buzzer. During that slump-extending first half, “I came to the bench and everyone said, ‘Keep on shooting.’ And that’s what they were preaching in practice, ‘Keep on shooting. Don’t lose your confidence,’” said Burton, a 6-foot-7 junior forward. “I’ve just got to try to follow my teammates.”
He finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds (Burton’s fifth double-double of the season) and 3 assists.
“It’s not guaranteed every game. It doesn’t necessarily mean I’m in a flow,” Burton said. “But I’m definitely going to build upon this and try to get back to the way I was playing before and just help this team win.”
Instead of “Keep on shooting,” Chris Mooney recommended to Burton “Hit the boards.”
In the estimation of Richmond’s coach, the best path to Burton all-around productivity involves rebounding. Mooney asked Burton to grab a minimum of six rebounds in each first half.
“To me, that’s the most important thing. When he rebounds the ball, everything will fall into place,” said Mooney. “I think that’s where I’d like his mindset to be, is attacking the basketball from that (perspective).”
The second half of the A-10 season gets underway for UR Friday night against visiting St. Bonaventure (12-6, 4-3 A-10) in a game that had bells and whistles attached four months ago. The Bonnies were the unanimous favorite in the A-10 preseason poll, and Richmond was picked second. Neither team is having a poor season, but at this point, neither is achieving to the level projected.
The Spiders’ nine-game league journey was stained by a bewildering 83-56 loss to visiting Saint Joseph’s on Dec. 30, and a couple of late-game defeats. Davidson hit a 3 with three seconds left for an 87-84 win on Jan. 14 at the Robins Center, where VCU’s 3 with 25 seconds remaining sent the Spiders to a 64-62 loss on Jan. 29.
“One play here or there in those (Davidson and VCU) games, maybe we win those games,” said Mooney. “In that regard, though, that has a way of toughening you up and making you kind of continue to aggressively play and try to fix things that are a little bit wrong.”
“Maybe we can force some of our own luck, some of our own good fortune, here in the second half of the conference season.”
Note: The St. Bonaventure-at-Richmond game on Friday starts at 6 p.m., and will be available on ESPN2.
