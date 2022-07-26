Tyler Burton pitches beans and seeds as Spiders navigate NIL landscape

If you are among the approximately 3,700 Instagram followers of Tyler Burton, you know he’s pitching seeds and beans.

The University of Richmond’s rising senior forward, the school’s most high-profile athlete, is aboard the Name, Image and Likeness bus.

Burton’s Instagram followers were made aware of Absurd Snacks, allergy-friendly trail-mix that replaces peanuts and tree nuts with seeds and beans.

“Shoutout @absurd.snacks for getting me right,” Burton plugged on the Instagram endorsement that displays various Absurd Snacks products and a baseball cap with the company name and logo. “Head to their page and get yourself some.”

About 50 of UR’s 400 student-athletes have taken advantage of opportunities to promote products and services in one form or another, according to a school spokesperson. Most are active as social-media influencers, and typically earn less than a few hundred dollars per deal.

The NCAA NIL space continues to evolve, without clear guidelines in some areas, or clear consequences for rules violations. Richmond announced a “Spider Name, Image and Likeness Initiative” to help student-athletes gain and understand NIL opportunities. It involves guidance in “decision-making, strategy, marketing and communications, brand identification and management, prospecting and negotiations” from UR’s Robins School of Business and School of Law, according to the school.

Also, Richmond student-athletes have access to NIL advice through a company partnering with the Atlantic 10 Conference.

UR Athletics issued a five-page “Student-Athlete Name, Image and Likeness Policy” to help Spiders navigate these third-party arrangements. It reads like a legal document. Some of the notable components follow.

The school is prohibited from providing NIL compensation by NCAA rules, which do not permit student-athletes’ sports performances to be tied to the level of remuneration. Burton, for instance, cannot receive higher income linked to higher rebounding totals. That could lead to ineligibility, or scholarship loss.

UR student-athletes are required to share information with the school regarding NIL accords that involve compensation.

Richmond may not help develop, operate or promote NIL opportunities, or use the promise of NIL benefits in the recruiting process. According to Spiders basketball coach Chris Mooney, none of the three transfers Richmond added following last season – 7-foot Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford), 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel) – was drawn to UR by the presentation of NIL earning avenues.

Boosters cannot use NIL activity, or promise it, to induce a student-athlete to enroll at Richmond, or remain a Spider.

Richmond student-athletes can identify themselves in NIL context as Spiders, but cannot otherwise use the school’s name, or logos. They may enter into NIL deals involving sports gear, but are required to wear Adidas shoes and apparel while competing or training on the school’s behalf.

Prohibited are NIL endorsements of tobacco, alcohol and drugs, gambling, schools in competition with UR, or “any advertising that includes language, pictures, or other graphic representations that are unsuitable for exposure to person of young age and immature judgment.” So are other deals “inconsistent with the University of Richmond public image.”

The school can request student-athletes to participate in promotional platforms for UR, but cannot pay them for that.

“Student-athletes are entitled to compensation only from non-institutional entities and not from the institution,” per the UR policy. “University is not responsible for monitoring, overseeing or enforcing equity in opportunities, compensation or other consideration provided by non-institutional entities.”

Student-athletes must manage all tax, withholding, and other legal obligations associated with NIL activity.