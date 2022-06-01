Tyler Burton returning to Spiders after exploring pro options

University of Richmond forward Tyler Burton announced Wednesday night that he will return to the Spiders, postponing the start of a professional career.

Burton, a 6-foot-7 rising senior with two seasons of eligibility remaining, led the 2022 A-10 champion Spiders in scoring (16.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.7 rpg). Burton, 22, entered his name into the NBA draft pool on April 6.

Burton, from Uxbridge, Mass., faced an NCAA June 1 deadline to remain in the NBA draft, which will be held on June 23, or remove himself from consideration and return to college competition.

Burton, 22, announced his decision via social media at 10 p.m. Wednesday. According to the NBA, 283 players filed as early-entry candidates. Burton, unavailable for comment Wednesday night, was among the last handful to declare intentions.

A few mock drafts projected Burton as a potential late second-round pick. Most did not include him in two-round projections. Outside of the NBA path, Burton had options of pursuing a job in the G League, or overseas.

Since Burton determined he would make himself eligible for the NBA draft, Richmond’s outlook for next season significantly improved. The Spiders appeared to be entering a rebuilding cycle with the losses of multiple-year starters Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo, and Nick Sherod.

But through the transfer portal, Richmond in succession added 7-0 Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford), and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel). Quinn and Bigelow have two seasons left, and Roche has three.

Additionally, 6-5 Andre Gutsavson and 6-9 Matt Grace announced following the season that they are returning for fifth years that are allowable due to the NCAA eligibility policy related to the pandemic.

Dayton and Saint Louis are viewed as prime contenders in the A-10 that adds Loyola Chicago on July 1, but Richmond’s restocked roster and the return of Burton give the Spiders a chance to remain a championship challenger in the 15-team league.

UR coach Chris Mooney said throughout Burton's exploratory process that the Spiders prepared during the offseason for Burton's return. He remained one of their 13 scholarship players.

Burton heads into next season with an opportunity to improve his chances of becoming a draft pick.