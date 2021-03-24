Tyler Burton's 3 may be key for Spiders vs. 'length and strength' of Bulldogs

Watch him rebound. Watch him dunk. Watch him block shots. Tyler Burton’s athleticism initially attracted University of Richmond recruiters, and numerous others. There appears to be more below that striking surface.

Burton, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, hit four of eight 3-point attempts during the Spiders’ 76-66 win over Toledo last week in the Texas-based NIT. That was part of an 18-point, 10-rebound night for Burton, who kept UR in it with his shooting during a first half in which the Spiders trailed by 11 on two occasions.

“I thought he would be a good shooter. He works very hard at it,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “I think he has a chance to even get better, and even more consistent.”

Burton (12.4 ppg) shot 26.3% from 3-point distance last season, and checks in at 37.5% this year.

He scored 18 with 11 rebounds in Richmond’s previous game, a 67-62 loss to Duquesne in the second round of the A-10 tournament. The growing 3-point piece of Burton’s game is most intriguing as the Spiders (14-8) head back to Denton, Texas, and play Mississippi State (16-14) in the NIT quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN2). Mooney on Tuesday was asked for his general impression of the Bulldogs, and responded succinctly.