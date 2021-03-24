Tyler Burton's 3 may be key for Spiders vs. 'length and strength' of Bulldogs

Watch him rebound. Watch him dunk. Watch him block shots. Tyler Burton’s athleticism initially attracted University of Richmond recruiters, and numerous others. There appears to be more below that striking surface.
Burton, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, hit four of eight 3-point attempts during the Spiders’ 76-66 win over Toledo last week in the Texas-based NIT. That was part of an 18-point, 10-rebound night for Burton, who kept UR in it with his shooting during a first half in which the Spiders trailed by 11 on two occasions.
“I thought he would be a good shooter. He works very hard at it,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “I think he has a chance to even get better, and even more consistent.”
Burton (12.4 ppg) shot 26.3% from 3-point distance last season, and checks in at 37.5% this year.
He scored 18 with 11 rebounds in Richmond’s previous game, a 67-62 loss to Duquesne in the second round of the A-10 tournament. The growing 3-point piece of Burton’s game is most intriguing as the Spiders (14-8) head back to Denton, Texas, and play Mississippi State (16-14) in the NIT quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN2). Mooney on Tuesday was asked for his general impression of the Bulldogs, and responded succinctly.
“Huge, athletic, rebounding,” he said of the MSU team that starts three players 6-9 or taller.
Mooney also said 6-10, 255-pound senior Grant Golden (12.7 ppg, 6 rpg, 3.5 apg) won’t be playing again this season because of the fractured finger on his left hand. Additional competition could complicate the surgery Golden faces.
Blake Francis, a 6-0 guard who leads UR with a 16.1-point average, missed the Spiders’ last two games with a hip injury.
“If Blake continues to improve, I’d think he’d probably be available,” said Mooney, who projected that freshman Isaiah Wilson would again start with Jacob Gilyard in Richmond’s backcourt. It would seem unlikely that the Spiders will collect many power hoops with 6-9 juniors Sal Koureissi and Matt Grace, reserves who have shared Golden's minutes.
Hot hands from 3, Burton among them, may be required.
Of the Bulldogs, Mooney said, “Very, very good, solid man-to-man defense with tremendous length and strength. There are a lot of things for us to worry about. A lot of things for us to try to compete with, especially on the backboard.”
Mississippi State, with a young and maturing roster, won five of its last eight.
“We started out the [SEC competition] 4-2 and could have realistically been 5-1 or 6-0,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “I think the biggest thing, when we’re playing well, it starts with our defense.”
The Bulldogs eliminated A-10 member Saint Louis 74-68 Saturday to reach the quarterfinals. There has been no communication with the SLU staff to obtain intelligence on the Bulldogs’ tendencies, Mooney indicated.
“I feel like if you’re watching the game, you can probably have a good sense of what [the Billikens] tried,” he said.
NOTE: The Spiders-Bulldogs winner advances to play Western Kentucky or Louisiana Tech in Saturday's 3 p.m. semifinal in Frisco, Texas, on ESPN. The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at noon in Frisco on ESPN. All NIT games are being played in the Dallas area.
