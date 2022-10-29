Udinski, Herres spur No. 17 Richmond to early lead, 31-21 triumph over Maine

ORONO, Maine -- Spiders quarterback Reece Udinski threw for 368 yards and accounted for all four of Richmond's touchdowns in a 31-21 victory over Maine on Saturday afternoon.

The win keeps the No. 17 Spiders one game behind Colonial Athletic Association leader New Hampshire heading into their bout next Saturday at Robins Stadium.

Udinski, a Maryland transfer and former VMI standout, capped a six-play, 75-yard opening drive with a 6-yard touchdown run for the Spiders (6-2, 4-1 CAA). He connected with Jakob Herres for a 63-yard touchdown pass on UR's second drive.

“That was something that we wanted to implement into our game as the year progressed," Udinski said of the big-play opportunities. "Starting out the year, we realized we wanted to take more shots down the field. ... Those big plays are backbreakers for the defense, so it was, obviously, advantageous for us."

Herres finished with eight catches for 174 yards and the score.

Udinski powered in another rushing touchdown before the end of the first quarter, giving UR a 21-0 advantage before the Black Bears (2-6, 2-3) were able to cross midfield for the first time.

“We made an emphasis this week that we want to start off fast," Udinski said. "... Before the game, we wanted to receive the ball if we won the coin toss and we did. So we knew we wanted to start fast, and I’m glad we did.”

Maine scored in the second quarter, and UR entered halftime up 21-7. The Spiders extended the lead to 28-7 in the third quarter on a 21-yard strike from Udinski to Leroy Henley.

Maine charged back from what looked like an early blowout in the fourth quarter. Black Bears QB Joe Fagnano threw his second touchdown of the game at the beginning of the quarter, and Udinski threw an interception at the goal line on UR's follow-up drive. Maine cashed in the mistake with a 41-yard TD run by Zavier Scott to close UR's lead to 28-21.

“Any time you come to Maine and play, it’s always hard. They play really good at home," said Richmond coach Russ Huesman. "That’s not a 2-5 football team coming in here, and we knew they were better than 2-5.”

A 41-yard rush from Dante Black quickly got the Spiders back into Black Bears territory for an Andrew Lopez field goal with about 4 minutes left. Maine attempted a 42-yard kick with 2:01 remaining that missed, functionally ending the threat of a comeback.

Richmond outgained Maine 517-327 and averaged 8.1 yards per play.

Udinski was 26-of-33 passing. Henley tallied six receptions for 119 yards.