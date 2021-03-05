'Uncharacteristically,' Spiders bowed out of A-10 tournament, ending 13-8 season

University of Richmond coach Chris Mooney used the adverb “uncharacteristically” to describe how the Spiders played in some areas while bowing out Thursday in the A-10 tournament.

Ninth-seeded Duquesne eliminated eighth-seeded UR 67-62 in the second round at the Siegel Center. What did Mooney mean?

1. The Spiders (13-8) committed 16 turnovers. They were averaging 10.3. Grant Golden, the 6-foot-10 senior who is one of the best passing big men in the country, was responsible for 6 TOs.

He played with a broken finger on his left hand. Because of the absence of guard Blake Francis, who was averaging 16.1 points and 33 minutes but had a hip injury, UR lacked its typical cohesion. The Spiders were missing that valuable “fluidity” that Mooney often references, and the Dukes scored 19 points off turnovers.

“We [had] different lineups out there that we’re kind of not used to,” said guard Jacob Gilyard. “It’s a little different, Grant’s hand being a little hurt, it’s throwing us off a little bit … Guys who usually don’t play as much are playing a lot more minutes, stuff like that.

“We were just kind of out of rhythm overall … [Duquesne] had a lot of intensity out there. We just didn’t match it.”