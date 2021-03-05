'Uncharacteristically,' Spiders bowed out of A-10 tournament, ending 13-8 season

University of Richmond coach Chris Mooney used the adverb “uncharacteristically” to describe how the Spiders played in some areas while bowing out Thursday in the A-10 tournament.
Ninth-seeded Duquesne eliminated eighth-seeded UR 67-62 in the second round at the Siegel Center. What did Mooney mean?
1. The Spiders (13-8) committed 16 turnovers. They were averaging 10.3. Grant Golden, the 6-foot-10 senior who is one of the best passing big men in the country, was responsible for 6 TOs.
He played with a broken finger on his left hand. Because of the absence of guard Blake Francis, who was averaging 16.1 points and 33 minutes but had a hip injury, UR lacked its typical cohesion. The Spiders were missing that valuable “fluidity” that Mooney often references, and the Dukes scored 19 points off turnovers.
“We [had] different lineups out there that we’re kind of not used to,” said guard Jacob Gilyard. “It’s a little different, Grant’s hand being a little hurt, it’s throwing us off a little bit … Guys who usually don’t play as much are playing a lot more minutes, stuff like that.
“We were just kind of out of rhythm overall … [Duquesne] had a lot of intensity out there. We just didn’t match it.”
2. Richmond came in shooting 47.9%. The Spiders shot 35.3% against Duquesne, a physical defensive team that UR defeated 79-72 on Feb. 20 while making 55%.
In Richmond’s regular-season finale, a 76-73 loss to visiting - and not very physical - Saint Joseph’s, forward Nathan Cayo converted 11 of 21 shots and scored 25. Against Duquesne, he missed all five of his shots and scored 4. Cayo was averaging 13 points.
3. These Spiders relied on steady, balanced offense, not strong defense, for most of the season. They scored one field goal, an uncontested layup in the final few seconds, during the last 9:30 versus Duquesne.
“I just don’t think we were moving well,” said sophomore forward Tyler Burton, who scored 18 with 11 rebounds. “They played pretty good defense. We couldn’t find shots. We weren’t making shots … It happens sometimes.”
Francis was the alpha scorer, always capable of creating offensive opportunities when UR dealt with a possession defended very well. Richmond didn’t have another player who consistently fit that mold.
“It’s going to be tough without any starter, but especially Blake,” said Gilyard.
4. Richmond hit four 3-pointers in the opening 11 minutes, and then one the rest of the game. UR, which led Duquesne 27-13 with 8:25 left in the first half, finished 5 of 18 on 3-point attempts.
“We generally need to make a few more than that,” said Mooney, whose team was averaging 7.6.
Considering these unusual Spiders’ developments, Mooney said, “You give credit to Duquesne for a lot of that ... They're always physical. I thought they were even more aggressive defensively.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor