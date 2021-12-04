UNI is 2-4, but has NBA prospect AJ Green, perhaps the best player Spiders face this season

Green, who's from Cedar Falls, missed most of last season, including UR’s 78-68 win at the Robins Center on Dec. 9, because of a hip injury. He hits off-the-dribble 3s, and gets to the free-throw line more than any other Panther.

“He can create points where there are none readily available,” said Mooney.

Richmond needs a quality win or two to make this difficult nonconference schedule worthwhile.

“I think we’ve played pretty well, but we haven’t won as many games as we’d have liked to,” said Mooney. “We would do the same thing, at this point. We would try to play a great schedule to give ourselves the best opportunity possible to be an at-large team [in the NCAA tournament].”

The Spiders have fallen to Utah State, Drake, Maryland and Mississippi State.

“I think we’re fine. Obviously, we could have done better in the first eight games, but that’s just how it is. It’s a really tough schedule,” said Gilyard. “I don’t think we’ve lost to anybody that’s a bad team or will struggle in their conference. I think all of our losses have definitely been learning lessons for us.”