Upon request, Spiders defense commands pivotal stretch in 31-3 win over Lehigh

Challenged by its coach and a team captain, the University of Richmond defense went carpe diem on Lehigh on Saturday. Spiders defenders commanded the afternoon’s pivotal stretch before 6,003 at Robins Stadium, where UR won 31-3.
The No. 25 Spiders (2-0) during a 14-minute stretch of the second quarter turned a 3-0 deficit into a 28-3 halftime lead. After a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that concluded early in the second quarter, Richmond hit the Mountain Hawks with quick scoring drives of 45, 43 and 19 yards.
To repeatedly acquire that appealing field position, the Spiders forced a pair of Lehigh three-and-outs and benefited from an interception from senior linebacker Tyler Dressler.
“We came out slow in the first quarter,” tailback Aaron Dykes said of UR’s offense. “And the defense came out, they were flying around the whole day, which gave us energy.”
Last Saturday, the Spiders handled visiting Howard 38-14, but coach Russ Huesman and Dressler publicly expressed disappointment in a defense that allowed 348 yards.
Richmond held Lehigh to 264 yards, three of 11 on third downs, and had a pair of interceptions. “I thought for the most part we did a really good job,” Huesman said of his defense.
The Mountain Hawks (0-2) have lost 11 consecutive games to CAA opposition, and nine straight games overall dating to 2019.
The Spiders’ offensive line stood out for the second consecutive week, clearing room for the 74 rushing yards of Savon Smith, 71 from Dykes, and 238 ground yards overall, 125 of them in the first quarter.
“If we’re doing stuff like that we’re going to be hard to stop because that opens up the passing,” Dykes said.
Preliminary bouts are over for the Spiders, who in their first two games dismissed opponents (Howard and Lehigh) not expected to challenge for titles in their respective conferences, the MEAC and Patriot League. The Spiders start CAA competition Saturday at No. 12 Villanova. The Wildcats were picked third in the CAA preseason poll (behind James Madison and Delaware). UR was picked fourth. Villanova won 47-3 at Lehigh on Sept. 4.
The Mountain Hawks took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter after UR quarterback Joe Mancuso (11-21, 131 passing yards, two TDs) lost a fumble on a poor pitch. Lehigh gained 5 yards on three plays and kicked a 42-yard field goal. Richmond then scored 28 consecutive points to lead 28-3 at the break.
(804) 649-6233
Twitter: @RTDjohnoconnor