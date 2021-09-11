Upon request, Spiders defense commands pivotal stretch in 31-3 win over Lehigh

Challenged by its coach and a team captain, the University of Richmond defense went carpe diem on Lehigh on Saturday. Spiders defenders commanded the afternoon’s pivotal stretch before 6,003 at Robins Stadium, where UR won 31-3.

The No. 25 Spiders (2-0) during a 14-minute stretch of the second quarter turned a 3-0 deficit into a 28-3 halftime lead. After a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that concluded early in the second quarter, Richmond hit the Mountain Hawks with quick scoring drives of 45, 43 and 19 yards.

To repeatedly acquire that appealing field position, the Spiders forced a pair of Lehigh three-and-outs and benefited from an interception from senior linebacker Tyler Dressler.

“We came out slow in the first quarter,” tailback Aaron Dykes said of UR’s offense. “And the defense came out, they were flying around the whole day, which gave us energy.”

Last Saturday, the Spiders handled visiting Howard 38-14, but coach Russ Huesman and Dressler publicly expressed disappointment in a defense that allowed 348 yards.

Richmond held Lehigh to 264 yards, three of 11 on third downs, and had a pair of interceptions. “I thought for the most part we did a really good job,” Huesman said of his defense.