UR AD calls national ranking 'rising tide that raises all boats in our athletics regatta'

On Monday and Tuesday, Hardt said he had heard from dozens of UR graduates from all over the country “sharing their congratulations and expressing how proud they are of the men’s basketball program and how wonderfully [coach] Chris Mooney and our Spider basketball players represent the University of Richmond.”

The Spiders went 12-20 during the 2017-18 season, and 13-20 the following year, deeply disappointing results for a traditionally successful program. Pressure increased on Mooney, UR’s coach since 2005.

Richmond rediscovered success last season with a 24-7 finish (14-4 A-10), and was in position to qualify for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011. The pandemic prevented Richmond from playing an A-10 tournament game, and the NCAA tournament was canceled.

Heading into this year, UR was picked to win the A-10 in the league’s preseason poll for the first time since the school joined the A-10 in 2001. Sunday’s win at Kentucky, rated No. 10 in the AP Poll, elevated the Spiders from the “others receiving votes” category to No. 19.

Ascending to top-20 status “is just a tremendous reflection on the great work that Chris Mooney and his staff and all of our players have done, and the effort that they’ve put in to earn a national ranking,” said Hardt.