UR, Andre Gustavson face nation's fourth-leading scorer, Coppin State's Sam Sessoms

They followed parallel but contrasting college paths, one a defensive specialist at the University of Richmond, one a prolific scorer now at Coppin State. The Spiders’ Andre Gustavson and the Eagles’ Sam Sessoms meet Wednesday night at the Robins Center.

Each is taking advantage of a fifth year of eligibility provided by the NCAA in response to the pandemic. Gustavson plays the bonus year at UR, from which he graduated and spent four seasons as a very involved guard. Sessoms, a 6-footer from Philadelphia, is at his third school, with Binghamton (two seasons) and Penn State (two seasons) in his rear-view mirror.

The 6-5 Gustavson is known for quieting eruptive backcourt scorers, a category in which Sessoms has fit since his freshman season at Binghamton. He averaged 17.8 points that year and 19.4 as a sophomore, and after the two seasons at Penn State and 15 games at Coppin State, has 2,060 career points.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference names a player of the week, and Sessoms has been it – or shared the honor – all six weeks so far this season. Sessoms averages 23.5 points, which ranks fourth nationally.

“We kind of start out two days before a game. That’s usually the cycle we go through,” Gustavson, speaking of the Spiders’ defensive game-planning, said Monday. “I watch some film. The coaches have been scouting (Coppin State) already, so they’ll be able to tell me all the pointers and all the tendencies that I should be watching out for, the kind of stuff (Sessoms) is comfortable with, the kind of stuff he is not really good at.”

Sessoms was the America East rookie of the year as a Binghamton freshman, and the league’s top scorer as a sophomore. He made 10 starts last season at Penn State, where he contributed through two seasons mostly as a spark off off the bench.

Gustavson, who’s pursuing his MBA, began forming his defensive business plan with knowledge he gained years ago. Gustavson is from Finland and there played on the same team for six years with Michael Besselink, who was a freshman forward at Binghamton in 2018-19, the same season Sessoms was a freshman at that school.

Because he knew of Sessoms through Besselink, Gustavson said he watched Sessoms play on TV a few times for Penn State, where Sessoms averaged 8.2 points as a junior and 11.6 points as a senior.

“I’m expecting an aggressive player, and it’s going to be intense to guard him,” said Gustavson. “You’re really like trying to understand during the game what is the most uncomfortable thing for him to do, and force him to do that instead of letting him do whatever he wants to do.”

There is, in a way, added motivation to guard effectively against such a potent scorer, according to Gustavson, but there are guardrails. He can’t focus so much on Sessoms that the team defense of the Spiders (6-6) suffers.

The Eagles (5-10) at home are 3-0, including a 107-100 double-overtime win against James Madison (Sessoms scored 28). They are 2-10 on the road. Coppin State’s sixth-year coach is former Maryland star guard Juan Dixon, who scored 2,269 points as a Terp 1998-2002. Coppin State, which lost 91-53 at George Mason on Dec. 23, was picked to finish fifth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll.

The game will be televised by CBS 6.