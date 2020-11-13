UR athletics estimates COVID cost at $750,000, more than half in hoops testing

Addressing COVID-19 will cost University of Richmond athletics in excess of $750,000 this academic year, according to vice president and director of athletics John Hardt.

More than half of that - a minimum of $385,020 - will be spent on testing men’s and women’s basketball players during their seasons.

The school has reached out to Spiders’ supporters for help in meeting this expenditure outside of the budget.

UR and its Spider Athletic Fund, the organization in charge of philanthropy for sports, announced this month the #OneRichmond Campaign, which runs through November and is designed to assist the school in dealing with the financial impact associated with the pandemic.

According to UR, there are 60 individuals involved in the men’s and women’s basketball programs, including players and staff. The NCAA recommends three COVID-19 tests per week on non-consecutive days for each individual. Richmond defined the average cost for the test it administers at $93, and the season as 23 weeks for each team. That results in a total testing cost of at least $385,020 for the two teams.

The Spiders men's and women's teams have been on campus since mid-July.