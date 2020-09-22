UR attendance at the Robins Center, in the A-10

Robins Center average attendance
1972-73: 3,588
1973-74: 3,705
1974-75: 3,835
1975-76: 4,509
1976-77: 4,726
1977-78: 4,023
1978-79: 4,131
1979-80: 4,473
1980-81: 3,477
1981-82: 4,787
1982-83: 4,429
1983-84: 5,360
1984-85: 5,618
1985-86: 6,513
1986-87: 6,516
1987-88: 6,579
1988-89: 7,591
1989-90: 7,203
1990-91: 6,732
1991-92: 7,004
1992-93: 7,214
1993-94: 6,084
1994-95: 5,501
1995-96: 5,353
1996-97: 5,270
1997-98: 6,289
1998-99: 5,473
1999-00: 5,470
2000-01: 5,184
2001-02: 5,035
2002-03: 5,699
2003-04: 5,918
2004-05: 5,178
2005-06: 4,749
2006-07: 4,023
2007-08: 3,991
2008-09: 4,559
2009-10: 4,629
2010-11: 5,959
2011-12: 5,660
2012-13: 5,960
2013-14: 6,102
2014-15: 5,599
2015-16: 6,435
2016-17: 6,317
2017-18: 6,492
2018-19: 5,730
2019-20: 6,001
Average home A-10 attendance 2019-20
1. Dayton — 13,363
2. VCU — 7,637
3. Saint Louis — 6,879
4. Rhode Island — 6,143
5. Richmond — 6,001
6. St. Bonaventure — 4,358
7. George Mason — 4,037
8. Davidson — 3,683
9. Massachusetts — 2,628
10. George Washington — 2,621
11. Duquesne* — 2,306
12. Saint Joseph’s — 2,108
13. La Salle — 1,983
*Played home games in three Pittsburgh-area arenas while on-campus facility was being renovated.
Sources: UR, the Times-Dispatch
Source: A-10