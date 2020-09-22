 Skip to main content
UR attendance at the Robins Center, in the A-10
Richmond's Grant Golden and VCU's Corey Douglas battled for a rebound at the Robins Center last February.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Robins Center average attendance

1972-73: 3,588

1973-74: 3,705

1974-75: 3,835

1975-76: 4,509

1976-77: 4,726

1977-78: 4,023

1978-79: 4,131

1979-80: 4,473

1980-81: 3,477

1981-82: 4,787

1982-83: 4,429

1983-84: 5,360

1984-85: 5,618

1985-86: 6,513

1986-87: 6,516

1987-88: 6,579

1988-89: 7,591

1989-90: 7,203

1990-91: 6,732

1991-92: 7,004

1992-93: 7,214

1993-94: 6,084

1994-95: 5,501

1995-96: 5,353

1996-97: 5,270

1997-98: 6,289

1998-99: 5,473

1999-00: 5,470

2000-01: 5,184

2001-02: 5,035

2002-03: 5,699

2003-04: 5,918

2004-05: 5,178

2005-06: 4,749

2006-07: 4,023

2007-08: 3,991

2008-09: 4,559

2009-10: 4,629

2010-11: 5,959

2011-12: 5,660

2012-13: 5,960

2013-14: 6,102

2014-15: 5,599

2015-16: 6,435

2016-17: 6,317

2017-18: 6,492

2018-19: 5,730

2019-20: 6,001

Average home A-10 attendance 2019-20

1. Dayton — 13,363

2. VCU — 7,637

3. Saint Louis — 6,879

4. Rhode Island — 6,143

5. Richmond — 6,001

6. St. Bonaventure — 4,358

7. George Mason — 4,037

8. Davidson — 3,683

9. Massachusetts — 2,628

10. George Washington — 2,621

11. Duquesne* — 2,306

12. Saint Joseph’s — 2,108

13. La Salle — 1,983

*Played home games in three Pittsburgh-area arenas while on-campus facility was being renovated.

Sources: UR, the Times-Dispatch

Source: A-10

