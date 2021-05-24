UR-bound Jason Nelson (John Marshall) recovering, embracing Jacob Gilyard's return

The surgically repaired left big toe of incoming University of Richmond recruit Jason Nelson, a point guard from John Marshall High school, continues to recover following a winter injury.

Concurrently, Nelson’s commitment to the Spiders has not wavered, though the UR roster for the upcoming season looks significantly different than it did when the 5-foot-10 Nelson committed to Richmond 11 months ago.

The Spiders’ four-year starter at point guard, Jacob Gilyard, determined after last season that he would take advantage of an opportunity presented to all winter-sports athletes by the NCAA in response to the pandemic. He will return for another year.

Nevertheless, “I was always 100% down on Richmond,” Nelson said Sunday. He emphasized that remains the case.

Nelson suffered the toe injury in late January, when a teammate landed on his foot. John Marshall did not have a 2020-21 season because of the pandemic. Nelson and several other Justices practiced and played games against high-level competition as an independent travel club.

Surgery was performed in February. The toe healed well, according to Nelson, who identified the injury as turf toe (ligament damage around the joint).