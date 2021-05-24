UR-bound Jason Nelson (John Marshall) recovering, embracing Jacob Gilyard's return

The surgically repaired left big toe of incoming University of Richmond recruit Jason Nelson, a point guard from John Marshall High school, continues to recover following a winter injury.
Concurrently, Nelson’s commitment to the Spiders has not wavered, though the UR roster for the upcoming season looks significantly different than it did when the 5-foot-10 Nelson committed to Richmond 11 months ago.
The Spiders’ four-year starter at point guard, Jacob Gilyard, determined after last season that he would take advantage of an opportunity presented to all winter-sports athletes by the NCAA in response to the pandemic. He will return for another year.
Nevertheless, “I was always 100% down on Richmond,” Nelson said Sunday. He emphasized that remains the case.
Nelson suffered the toe injury in late January, when a teammate landed on his foot. John Marshall did not have a 2020-21 season because of the pandemic. Nelson and several other Justices practiced and played games against high-level competition as an independent travel club.
Surgery was performed in February. The toe healed well, according to Nelson, who identified the injury as turf toe (ligament damage around the joint).
“Now, I’m just trying to get back in shape. I’m working out pretty much every day, except for Sundays,” said Nelson, the 2020 Class 2 state player of the year. That season, he averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds while helping the Justices to the state championship.
Physical therapy remains part of Nelson’s routine, as does a group chat with UR’s other three incoming scholarship freshmen: 6-4 Malcolm Dread from Washington’s Gonzaga High, 6-7 Aidan Noyes from Archbishop Moeller High outside Cincinnati, and 6-5 Marcus Randolph from Archbishop Wood High outside Philadelphia. They are scheduled to report to Richmond in mid-June.
Nelson said in those on-line conversations, members of the quartet push one another “to be ready to come in and make a difference.”
Nelson jogs to build up his aerobic capacity and anticipates that he will be able to participate in some segments of UR workouts in the latter half of June, though he may not be cleared at that time for full basketball activity.
During recovery from surgery, Nelson shot while stationary, did ball-handling drills, stayed as fit as possible, and watched a considerable amount of Spiders’ game video. Among the things that drew Nelson’s attention while viewing UR players was “how they move with the ball and how they move without the ball,” he said. “It’s a great offense to play in.”
Nelson said the video observation led him to a greater appreciation for Gilyard, who averaged 12.3 points last season and is the Spiders’ career leader in assists and steals.
“He’s definitely one of the best guards in college,” Nelson said.
Gilyard will be joined by three other returning "super seniors," 6-10 Grant Golden, 6-7 Nathan Cayo, and 6-4 Nick Sherod, who missed last season because of a knee injury. Gilyard averaged 36 or more minutes in each of his four seasons. Nelson's role, at least as a point guard, will be less than projected when he orally committed to UR in June of 2020.
The NCAA introduced the extra-year allowance in October of 2020. Nelson signed with the Spiders in November of 2020. Gilyard announced in late March that he would return to Richmond.
“I’m excited to be able to play with [Gilyard], learn from him, so he can tell me what to expect and what not to expect,” said Nelson.
Nelson was also offered a scholarship by Vanderbilt and other Division I schools, but said he “never reconsidered going anywhere,” following Gilyard’s decision to return for a fifth season.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor