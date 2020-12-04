UR COVID pause offers Tulane transfer Connor Crabtree additional recovery time

Connor Crabtree has spent a lot of time at the University of Richmond’s Queally Athletics Center since it opened in October, but not involved in practices. The $15 million basketball-support facility includes an underwater treadmill on which Crabtree, a 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore transfer from Tulane, has often run.
Crabtree redshirted at UR last season after starting 15 games and averaging 7.1 points as a Tulane freshman. Late during that season at Tulane, he began experiencing pain in both hips.
Determination that surgery would be required on each hip to address impingements came at about the same time Crabtree decided he would leave Tulane following a 4-27 season (0-18 American Athletic Conference).
While redshirting at UR, Crabtree did not practice. He recovered, requiring crutches for about a month-and-a-half of his first school year at Richmond. During the spring, Crabtree forecast he’d be ready for the Spiders’ opener. Though that was delayed by about two weeks by the pandemic, he was not available.
“I’ve been making some really good progress. I’m sure like many people, and me as well, I thought by now I would say I’ve played a couple of games already,” Crabtree said Thursday. “Unfortunately, not.”
According to Crabtree, UR’s medical and athletic training staff, want him to experience a full recovery that allows him to compete without risking re-injury to his hips, or related areas.
If there is a silver lining to Richmond’s program being stalled by positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing, it’s that Crabtree has missed only two games. Three UR games have been called off by COVID, the opener vs. Detroit Mercy (positive test in Titans’ program), as well as Wednesday’s date at Charleston and Richmond’s Saturday home-opener vs. Furman.
UR coach Chris Mooney, whose No. 19 Spiders defeated Morehead State and Kentucky in the Bluegrass Showcase, said Crabtree will be a “definite fixture in there” when he is physically able. Crabtree’s projected role expanded with the preseason knee injury suffered by 6-4 senior Nick Sherod, who will miss the year.
Of Crabtree, Mooney said, “He loves basketball, he’s a great teammate, and we really think he’s going to be a very, very good player. We’re excited for [his return], and just making sure he can manage it back and have days without pain is really important.”
According to Crabtree, he was cleared to start practice this week, but the Spiders haven’t held a team workout since prepping for last Sunday’s Kentucky game because of COVID-related restrictions. Crabtree said he is residing in a hotel room and concentrating on daily training to accelerate his recovery.
Crabtree, who lived in Winchester before moving to North Carolina as a seventh-grader, committed to UNC Asheville. He was young for his class and struggled with an ankle injury late in his senior season, factors that influenced Crabtree to instead enroll for one year at Hargrave Military Academy, in Chatham.
After the year at Tulane, Crabtree planned to visit Nevada and Boise State as potential transfer destinations, but his first trip was to Richmond. He canceled the other two visits.
UR has a strong history of undergraduate basketball transfers who sat out a year, and then became solid regulars, or stars. Just in Richmond's A-10 era (2001-present), the Spiders welcomed from Wagner guard Blake Francis (leading scorer last season), from Niagara forward T.J. Cline (1,647 points in three seasons, 2017 A-10 player of the year), and from Virginia Tech guard Tony Dobbins (twice A-10 defensive player of the year).
