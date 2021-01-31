UR enters third COVID-19 pause as Spiders, Rams try to weave through 'topsy-turvy' season

The University of Richmond men’s basketball program entered its third COVID-19 pause of the season in response to testing results from Sunday, according to UR.
Saint Louis chose not to play at the Robins Center on Friday night, citing “COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff.” Sources told the Times-Dispatch that differing interpretations of contact tracing caused the Billikens’ withdrawal.
Richmond was cleared for that Friday game, according to John Hardt, the school’s vice president and director of athletics. UR coach Chris Mooney in a school release said, “We had completed all of our health and safety protocols and were prepared to play.” Following Friday’s postponement, Mooney told the Times-Dispatch that the Spiders were seeking a weekend game. Sunday’s testing changed Richmond’s status, according to the school.
On Sunday, Hardt said, “This pandemic has made the basketball season just completely topsy-turvy. This is yet another chapter.”
The Spiders (10-4, 4-2 A-10) paused for COVID-19 reasons in early December, missing approximately a week of basketball activity. They experienced a two-week coronavirus pause in mid-January. According to Hardt, the length of the current suspension depends on additional testing and contact tracing.
“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure [players and staff] are safe and healthy, but we’re also going to do everything we can to ensure they’ve got the opportunity to play,” he said Sunday.
Richmond was scheduled to host George Mason on Tuesday. That meeting will not occur. UR is then scheduled to play at Dayton on Friday night in a game televised by ESPN2. That date seems unlikely.
Last Thursday, when the A-10 announced that UR and VCU would co-host the men’s basketball tournament March 10-14, Hardt addressed the difficulty of playing a season during a pandemic, saying, “Yeah, there are a lot of challenges. There have been some ups and downs. Everyone will use different analogies, but it’s been a real roller coaster.
“But I think to a player, and to a coach, and to everyone involved with Spider basketball, everyone is committed to getting as many competition opportunities [as possible] because, yes, it’s definitely worth it. We’re committed to doing that, as long as we don’t have to in any way compromise the safety and health of our program.”
VCU (12-4, 5-2 A-10) briefly paused once for COVID-19 reasons in its program this season, missing one game in early January. VCU’s schedule has repeatedly been affected by opponents’ coronavirus issues, including a postponed game at UR.
Ed McLaughin, VCU’s vice president and director of athletics, noted the youth of the Rams, and said “getting this season to play has been worth it. Our kids have done an incredible job of following COVID-19 protocols, what we’ve asked them to do.
“So not only has that helped them from a basketball perspective, but it’s helped them from a maturity perspective, how to deal with adversity. You think you’re playing someone one day. Then you’re not playing them anymore the next day. Then you’re playing someone else in a couple days. We’ve had a bunch of that this year.... It’s been a challenge, but it’s no challenge that we can’t handle.
“Certainly, folks are going through a lot more difficult things than we’re going through scheduling basketball games right now.”
