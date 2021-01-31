UR enters third COVID pause as Spiders, Rams try to weave through 'topsy-turvy' season

Richmond was scheduled to host George Mason Tuesday. That meeting will not occur. UR is then scheduled to play at Dayton Friday night in a game televised by ESPN2. That date seems unlikely.

Last Thursday, when the A-10 announced that UR and VCU would co-host the men’s basketball tournament March 10-14, Hardt addressed the difficulty of playing a season during a pandemic, saying, “Yeah, there are a lot of challenges. There have been some ups and downs. Everyone will use different analogies, but it’s been a real roller coaster.

“But I think to a player, and to a coach, and to everyone involved with Spider basketball, everyone is committed to getting as many competition opportunities [as possible] because, yes, it’s definitely worth it. We’re committed to doing that, as long as we don’t have to in any way compromise the safety and health of our program.”

VCU (12-4, 5-2 A-10) briefly paused once for COVID reasons in its program this season, missing one game in early January. VCU's schedule has repeatedly been affected by opponents' COVID issues, including a postponed game at UR.