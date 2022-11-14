UR escapes 21-point hole in second half, falls at Charleston in OT

Charleston went from threatening the Tar Heels Friday night to putting the Spiders on their heels Monday night. The University of Richmond responded by rallying from a 21-point second-half deficit to force overtime, but fell 92-90.

Spider senior forward Tyler Burton scored 38, his career high. He made 13 of 20 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range and all eight of his free throws. Burton missed a 3-point shot at the OT horn.

The offensively aggressive and deep Cougars Monday night at Charleston in UR’s first road game knocked back Richmond early. The Cougars, who took a 20-point lead three minutes into the second half, were led by guard Reyne Smith, who hit eight 3s and finished with 29 points.

Richmond (2-1) used all-out pressure defense and improved shooting in the second half to chop a 21-point Charleston lead with 16:34 left to 72-70 with 4:58 left on a 3 by Matt Grace. The Spiders took their first lead of the game — 77-76 with 2:40 remaining — when Isaiah Bigelow hit a 3-pointer late in the shot clock.

With 20 seconds left in regulation, Smith was fouled by Andre Gustavson on a 3-point attempt and made all three to tie it 81-81. UR had two cracks to win it, but Jason Nelson’s driving shot was blocked at :02 and Bigelow missed a jumper at the horn.

In OT, Richmond’s Jason Roche was called for a blocking foul as Charleston’s Jaylon Scott scored, and his 3-point play with 17 seconds left put the Cougars (2-1) ahead 91-90.

UR in its opener limited VMI to 25% shooting in a 69-48 win, and then held Northern Iowa to 32.8% in winning 69-48 and 68-55 Friday night. That defense slipped in a major way early at Charleston’s TD Arena.

Charleston scored 85 in a win over Chattanooga and 86 in a loss to North Carolina in its first two games.

The Cougars scored 50 in the first half at UNC, and led by 7 at the break, before falling 102-86 Friday night.

They pushed off to a 23-9 lead over the Spiders in the opening eight minutes, with Charleston hitting 9 of its first 14 shots, and a trio of 3-pointers. The Cougars led 45-31 at halftime after getting five 3-pointers and 15 points from Smith, an Australian who hit 90 3-pointers as a freshman.

Richmond was outrebounded 25-14 in the first half, during which the Spiders committed eight turnovers.

Charleston was picked to finish fourth in CAA, and this was a return game from the Robins Center meeting in December of 2019 (UR won 78-71). Gustavson and Grace are the only players from either program who were involved in the last meeting, a reflection of the way the two rosters have turned over.

Notes: Nelson was named A-10 rookie of the week after averaging 17 points and shooting 56% in his first two college games ... The last time UR played at Charleston was 1995 (67-58 loss) and the Spiders got 16 points from 6-8 junior Rick Edwards on 8-of-9 shooting. Edwards is now the City of Richmond’s acting police chief.

One current Spider familiar with Charleston is Roche, who attended The Citadel last year, and was named Southern Conference rookie of the year.

The Spiders meet Wichita State Thursday night at the Robins Center. The programs have never met. UR will visit Wichita State next season.