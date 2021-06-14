UR expected to upgrade Pitt Field, Spiders' baseball facility since 1975

Playing catch-up in terms of baseball facilities, the University of Richmond intends to enhance Pitt Field during this offseason. Indoor batting cages down the left-field line and seating beyond the right-field fence are planned.

The Spiders currently have an uncovered batting cage down the third-base line. A structure is scheduled to be built in that area for two full batting cages, and will also provide space for pitching sessions and infield drills.

Pitt Field’s bleachers on both sides of home plate seat 600, but fans often choose to congregate and watch from the Robins Center parking lot beyond the outfield fence. UR plans to build an entrance to the facility in the area near right field, and also seating in that area, along with a grass berm from which games can be observed.

UR has not officially announced upgrades details or the cost, much of which is expected to be financed through fundraising. The school’s goal is for the improvements to be completed by March 1, which is about the time the Spiders are projected to open their home schedule.

“We are excited about this,” said Tracy Woodson, Richmond’s coach since 2013. “You’re trying to stay up with the big programs, and they’re making [facility] additions every year. We’re trying to do this, and it does help recruiting.