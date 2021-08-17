UR freshman Jasiah Williams, from Thomas Dale, majors in mixed-use development

As a Thomas Dale senior, Williams rushed 99 times for 657 yards and 15 touchdowns, caught 24 passes for 409 yards and five touchdowns, and completed 59 of 104 passes for 1,111 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

On defense, he made 57 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and intercepted two passes.

“He’s been having a good camp,” UR coach Russ Huesman said following Saturday’s scrimmage.

In part, that’s because there’s more of Williams than there used to be. He’s 5-foot-11, and added about 15 pounds (up to 183) since arriving at Richmond last August.

“It definitely helps when it comes to getting gritty inside the box when you’ve got to block linebackers,” said Williams. “I’m not against gaining a little more weight, but I want to make sure I’m able to carry it and keep some speed.”

The Spiders did not play last fall because of the pandemic. Williams during Richmond’s four-game spring season made 11 receptions for 86 yards. In Saturday’s scrimmage, Williams was part of UR’s first offense. That’s expected to be the case when the Spiders open against visiting Howard on Sept. 4.