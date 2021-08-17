UR freshman Jasiah Williams, from Thomas Dale, majors in mixed-use development

Thomas Dale High School graduate Jasiah Williams plays receiver. If things develop as the University of Richmond coaching staff members project, that will be only one of the many ways Williams contributes.
When the Spiders returned kickoffs during last Saturday's scrimmage at Robins Stadium, Williams paired with Aaron Dykes near the goal line. Dykes in 2019 became the first player in UR history to return two kickoffs for scores in the same game when he did it at Delaware.
Williams, a redshirt freshman, also has a track record of success in this area, from his two seasons at Dinwiddie High and then two at Thomas Dale.
“I’m pretty comfortable back there,” Williams said.
If defenses facing the Spiders adjust to Williams running patterns and making catches as a slot receiver, he may spring a jet sweep or two. Williams often carried the ball in high school.
UR could also utilize another Williams’ talent: passing. He came to Richmond with extensive experience as a QB.
“We do have a couple of plays where I get a reverse and throw it,” said Williams. “Every now and then I might get to spin the ball a little bit.”
If there were manpower shortages in the Spiders’ secondary for some reason, Williams could probably fill in there without a substantial drop-off. He starred at DB in high school, too.
As a Thomas Dale senior, Williams rushed 99 times for 657 yards and 15 touchdowns, caught 24 passes for 409 yards and five touchdowns, and completed 59 of 104 passes for 1,111 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
On defense, he made 57 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and intercepted two passes.
“He’s been having a good camp,” UR coach Russ Huesman said following Saturday’s scrimmage.
In part, that’s because there’s more of Williams than there used to be. He’s 5-foot-11, and added about 15 pounds (up to 183) since arriving at Richmond last August.
“It definitely helps when it comes to getting gritty inside the box when you’ve got to block linebackers,” said Williams. “I’m not against gaining a little more weight, but I want to make sure I’m able to carry it and keep some speed.”
The Spiders did not play last fall because of the pandemic. Williams during Richmond’s four-game spring season made 11 receptions for 86 yards. In Saturday’s scrimmage, Williams was part of UR’s first offense. That’s expected to be the case when the Spiders open against visiting Howard on Sept. 4.
“When I first got here, it took me a couple of weeks or a month to catch up with the speed of things,” said Williams. “That’s definitely the biggest difference between high school and college is the speed of the game. This spring season we just had, that definitely got me acclimated to the college experience.”
Notes: The Spiders on Sunday entered their last week of preseason camp, with Wednesday as an off day. They finish camp with their second and final scrimmage Saturday (2-4 p.m.), and classes beginning Monday.
"Right now, I'm sure their legs are tired. They don't feel the best," Huesman said after Saturday's scrimmage. Working through the fatigue this week while improving is the goal, he added.
UR was one of four CAA teams ranked in the preseason AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 poll released Monday. James Madison was No. 2, with Delaware No. 5, Villanova No. 15 and the Spiders No. 22. New Hampshire and Rhode Island were among other teams receiving votes.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor