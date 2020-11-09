UR hoops notes: On cusp of national ranking, A-10 preseason poll release on Tuesday

The University of Richmond didn’t make it into the AP Top 25 preseason basketball poll, but it was in the conversation.

UR landed among “others receiving votes,” and with 40 votes, is recognized as the 32nd-best team in the country. The only other A-10 team mentioned was Saint Louis, which received eight votes.

Last season, Richmond earned votes in six AP polls while going 24-7 (14-4 A-10). The Spiders were last ranked in 2011.

Richmond may be identified as the A-10 team to beat when the league preseason poll is revealed Tuesday. A veteran lineup is led by 5-foot-9 Jacob Gilyard, the 2020 A-10 defensive player of the year and first team all-conference.

RICHMOND’S schedule hasn’t been released, but it’s looking like three games in Kentucky’s multi-team event (Detroit Mercy on Nov. 25, Morehead State on Nov. 27, and UK on Nov. 29), three on the road - Charleston, West Virginia, Vanderbilt – and three at the Robins Center - Furman, Northern Iowa, Hofstra – plus an 18-game A-10 schedule.

There still is no word on if there will be fans allowed at the Robins Center.