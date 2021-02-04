UR loses one co-defensive coordinator; the other, Justin Wood, takes over defense

University of Richmond co-defensive coordinator Rod West left his position to become the cornerbacks coach at FBS member Appalachian State, the Mountaineers announced Thursday.

The FCS Spiders begin practice Friday in preparation for their six-game CAA spring-semester season with Justin Wood, who was co-defensive coordinator, as defensive coordinator.

In May of 2020, UR coach Russ Huesman named West and Wood co-defensive coordinators after Adam Braithwaite left his job as defensive coordinator to become linebackers coach at Charlotte. The Spiders did not play in 2020 because of the pandemic.

West and Wood, a former Christopher Newport All-American linebacker, came to Richmond when Huesman took over as coach prior to the 2017 season. West was elevated to co-defensive coordinator after coaching cornerbacks. Wood, who previously coached at CNU and VMI, was supervising linebackers.

The Spiders are scheduled to open against visiting William & Mary on March 6.