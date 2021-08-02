UR loses women's lacrosse coach Allison Kwolek to Clemson

Allison Kwolek, who directed the University of Richmond women’s lacrosse program to a 64-16 record since 2013, on Monday was named Clemson’s first women’s lacrosse coach.

Clemson is expected to begin competition in the sport in the spring of 2023. Virginia Tech also was very interested in Kwolek earlier this year before naming Kristen Skiera coach in June.

Kwolek, a former William & Mary standout (Class of 2003), guided the Spiders to a 27-5 record in A-10 competition and two conference tournament and two league regular-season championships in the past five seasons.

The Spiders went to the NCAA tournament in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at Richmond, Kwolek worked as an assistant at William & Mary, Columbia, and Dartmouth.