UR notes: Longtime women's tennis coach Mark Wesselink retires

Women’s tennis coach Wesselink retires

University of Richmond women’s tennis coach Mark Wesselink announced his retirement that closes a 33-year career. Wesselink led the Spiders to nine conference championships and 11 NCAA tournament appearances.

Wesselink was named league coach of the year eight times. He began his tenure at Richmond in 1989, when the Spiders were members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Richmond made back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament in 1997 and 1998.

Wesselink directed the Spiders to A-10 championships in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012.

Hermitage grad Boyden joins hoops staff

The restock of Chris Mooney’s assistant-coaches roster is complete. Richmond hired UNCG assistant David Boyden, a 1998 graduate of Hermitage High and a member of the school’s hall of fame.

Boyden comes to UR with a decade of Division I coaching experience. After playing and coaching at Western Kentucky, he worked on staffs at Radford, Tennessee Tech, Eastern Kentucky and Georgia.

Boyden attended Fork Union Military Academy after leaving Hermitage. At Western Kentucky, he was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection and 1,000-point scorer.

Mooney’s staff lost all three assistants from the 2022 A-10 championship team. Associate head coach Rob Jones moved to Liberty, Kevin Hovde shifted to Florida, and Maurice Joseph now works at Butler.

Mooney promoted Will Gipe from director of program development to assistant coach and hired former Spiders guard Peter Thomas from Campbell to fill the second assistant-coach position.

— John O’Connor