UR notes: Russ Huesman has Saturday plans; basketball's Dji Bailey back from broken wrist

College football starts Saturday night, when FCS members Central Arkansas and Austin Peay meet on ESPN in the 2020 Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff in Montgomery, Ala., and there will be at least one football-starved Richmonder glued to his TV for the game.

“I guarantee it, right in my chair, and anybody that wants to watch something else, they’re out of the house,” said University of Richmond coach Russ Huesman. “And I could care less about those two teams, to be honest with you. I have no idea, I have no connection. But at 9 p.m. eastern, I will be in my chair, watching that game, no question.”

Austin Peay, located in Clarksville, Tenn. Has a Richmond connection in tight ends coach Deane Cheatham, a former standout tight end/fullback at James Madison (2011-15) who previously stood out at Hanover High.

Austin Peay will play three games this fall (Pittsburgh and Cincinnati are other two), and Central Arkansas has nine games, including two each against Eastern Kentucky and Missouri State. Austin Peay and Central Arkansas are two of the few FCS teams playing in the fall, and Austin Peay intends to also play games in the spring.

Some FCS schools are playing only one fall game and are allowed to practice for a month.