UR notes: virus limiting Jacob Gilyard's opportunity to set NCAA career steals record

The pandemic cut short last season for the University of Richmond, which was positioned for NCAA tournament inclusion at 24-7, delayed the start of this one, and has also impacted a Spider’s quest for an NCAA record.
Jacob Gilyard, a 5-foot-9 senior from Kansas City, through three seasons has 276 steals, already the UR career mark. Gilyard needs 110 steals to pass John Linehan, who made 385 steals at Providence. His last college season was 2002.
Gilyard set the UR season steals record with 99 as a junior. He said that the NCAA mark is a goal, but not his primary objective. "At the end of the day, it's about winning games," said Gilyard.
The Spiders missed at least two games at the end of last season, likely more. They aim to play 27 (the NCAA maximum) this regular season. They will if the A-10 schedule includes its usual 18 and the virus doesn’t cause Richmond to miss any of those, or any of nine nonconference games.
Gilyard (12.7 ppg), who led the nation in steals (3.2 spg) as a junior and was named 2020 A-10 defensive player of the year and first team all-conference, and all other winter sports student-athletes are eligible to return next season per NCAA guidelines modified because of the global health crisis. That's if they want to and their programs invite them back.
In setting the NCAA's career record for steals, Linehan played more than four seasons. Linehan participated in six games during 1999-2000 before suffering a season-ending injury. He redshirted and returned for a fifth season. Linehan ended up playing 122 games. Gilyard has participated in 94, all starts.
RICHMOND is set to open in Kentucky’s four-team event that runs Nov. 25-29. The Spiders will start against Detroit Mercy on Nov. 25, meet Morehead State on Nov. 27, and face Kentucky on Nov. 29. The presence of Detroit Mercy in the field is explained by one of the Titans’ guards, 6-0 graduate student Brad Calipari.
He is the son of Kentucky coach John Calipari. Brad Calipari played three seasons for the Wildcats (27 games) before transferring to Detroit Mercy, where he participated in 27 games last season (six starts) and averaged 6.1 points.
The Spiders will start four seniors, but won’t be the most experienced team at Kentucky. Detroit Mercy has six seniors, four of them graduates.
“The biggest thing in college basketball is experience,” said Gilyard. “I think it’s definitely going to benefit us, especially with the way things are going with the virus and everything.”
This season, there will be no scrimmages against outside competition and no exhibitions.
RICHMOND was expected to start five seniors, but 6-4 Nick Sherod suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Spiders’ second preseason practice. Sherod, a St. Christopher’s graduate who played in 104 college games, recently underwent successful surgery to repair his second torn ACL.
Sophomore Tyler Burton, who’s 6-7, is projected to take Sherod’s starting spot. That reduces UR’s depth, but the Spiders still have experienced reserves Andre Gustavson (6-4), Sal Koureissi (6-9) and Matt Grace (6-9), to go along with sophomore transfer Connor Crabtree (6-6), and freshmen Isaiah Wilson (6-0), Andre Weir (6-10) and Dji Bailey (6-5).
The newcomers “are much more talented than a normal freshman class. I think we’ll have a lot of depth. I think we’ll use that depth, as well,” said 6-10 senior Grant Golden, a four-year starter.
