UR notes: virus limiting Jacob Gilyard's opportunity to set NCAA career steals record

The pandemic cut short last season for the University of Richmond, which was positioned for NCAA tournament inclusion at 24-7, delayed the start of this one, and has also impacted a Spider’s quest for an NCAA record.

Jacob Gilyard, a 5-foot-9 senior from Kansas City, through three seasons has 276 steals, already the UR career mark. Gilyard needs 110 steals to pass John Linehan, who made 385 steals at Providence. His last college season was 2002.

Gilyard set the UR season steals record with 99 as a junior. He said that the NCAA mark is a goal, but not his primary objective. "At the end of the day, it's about winning games," said Gilyard.

The Spiders missed at least two games at the end of last season, likely more. They aim to play 27 (the NCAA maximum) this regular season. They will if the A-10 schedule includes its usual 18 and the virus doesn’t cause Richmond to miss any of those, or any of nine nonconference games.