UR plans for no fans at the Robins Center, at least to start season

COVID-19 will keep the University of Richmond’s Robins Center unoccupied by fans, at least to start the basketball season.

In response to recently tightened state guidelines regarding crowds, UR announced Saturday that “it does not appear likely the university will be permitted to open the season with fans. With a maximum capacity of 250, the University of Richmond would only permit the attendance of coach and student-athlete guests for the women’s basketball home opener Nov. 29 vs. Georgetown and the men’s basketball home opener Dec. 5 vs. Furman.”

If restrictions change as the season progresses, UR’s attendance policy could be modified, according to the school.

“It’ll definitely be weird, for sure. But we’re prepared for whatever comes our way,” said Grant Golden, a 6-foot-10 senior and four-year starter. “It will be disappointing if we won’t have fans in there, especially because that’s where you get a lot of your energy from, you feed off the crowd, all that good stuff.

“But whatever we have is what we’ll be prepared for.”

There goes another revenue stream for UR, which already missed out on ticket sales from football. The Spiders aren’t playing this fall.