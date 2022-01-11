UR promotion of eventful Friday night game braided with caution due to virus surge

“We are continuing our public-address messaging and visual signage to reinforce our mask-wearing requirement during games and will continue to do so through this difficult time to protect the health and well-being of the Spider community.”

Other area universities chose another direction. On Jan. 3, Virginia Union University announced that there would be no fans allowed at men’s and women’s basketball games at the school’s Barco-Stevens Hall until further notice. On Jan. 7, Virginia State University announced, “For the health and safety of our student athletes and our Trojan Community, VSU will not allow any spectators to be present during at-home basketball games for the next two weeks through January 22, 2022.”

An increasing number of colleges have begun requiring fans to show vaccination cards, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test from a lab within 24 hours of entry, before they're admitted to basketball games.

"This was less the case last year, that there were somewhat different protocols in different areas of the country that affected basketball, college basketball," said Spiders coach Chris Mooney. "But it appears this year it's a little bit more what your particular county says, or school, or city says."