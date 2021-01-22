UR reactivates with Saturday date vs. La Salle after longest in-season break in 20 years

There was lots of video-game competition, but no basketball-game competition, for the University of Richmond hoops players during the last two weeks. UR’s operation shut down, for the second time this season, because of COVID testing results and contact tracing.
For most of that stretch, Richmond’s players were prohibited from practicing or conditioning.
The Spiders (9-3, 3-1 A-10), who haven’t played since a 20-point win at George Mason on Jan. 9, get back in the saddle Saturday at the Robins Center against La Salle (6-8, 3-4 A-10) at 2:30 p.m., in a game televised by the NBC Sports Network.
Richmond didn’t resume practice until the middle of this week. That created a significant gap in aerobic training, which makes coach Chris Mooney uneasy.
“It was a good break physically, but it was definitely boring,” said senior forward Nathan Cayo. “We’ve been going pretty hard at it since we’ve been back. [Conditioning] is not a huge concern, but obviously we’re going to have to see when we play on Saturday. Playing a game and being in practice are two different things.”
The last Spiders team to pause this long during a season also did so unwillingly, due to an outside force. The 2000-01 group was inactive Feb. 27 to March 16.
Twenty years ago, UR played its final season in the CAA. In May of 2000, Richmond announced it was leaving that league for the A-10, which the Spiders joined in 2001.
The move was celebrated at UR as a path to enhanced national visibility for the school, primarily through men's basketball. But the shift came with a cost, in addition to direct financial ramifications.
The 2000-01 Spiders were ineligible for the CAA tournament at the Richmond Coliseum, and therefore the league championship and an automatic NCAA tournament bid, because UR violated CAA bylaws by not providing three years notice prior to leaving the conference.
Those Spiders, who finished first in the CAA with a 12-4 record, completed the regular season 21-6 with a Feb. 27 win at VCU. With about 90 seconds left in that game, UR's red-clad fans began chanting, "NCAA! NCAA! NCAA!"
They hoped the team had done enough to earn one of 34 at-large bids in a 65-team NCAA tournament. The Spiders barely missed the field, largely because they lost CAA games to East Carolina, William & Mary, James Madison. All three ranked 180 or below in the Rating Percentage Index, the primary gauge used at that time by the NCAA selection committee.
Richmond, with no conference tournament, did not play again until a March 16 NIT first-round game against West Virginia. The Spiders won that, and then fell at Dayton three days later in the second round.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor