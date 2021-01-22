UR reactivates with Saturday date vs. La Salle after longest in-season break in 20 years

There was lots of video-game competition, but no basketball-game competition, for the University of Richmond hoops players during the last two weeks. UR’s operation shut down, for the second time this season, because of COVID testing results and contact tracing.

For most of that stretch, Richmond’s players were prohibited from practicing or conditioning.

The Spiders (9-3, 3-1 A-10), who haven’t played since a 20-point win at George Mason on Jan. 9, get back in the saddle Saturday at the Robins Center against La Salle (6-8, 3-4 A-10) at 2:30 p.m., in a game televised by the NBC Sports Network.

Richmond didn’t resume practice until the middle of this week. That created a significant gap in aerobic training, which makes coach Chris Mooney uneasy.

“It was a good break physically, but it was definitely boring,” said senior forward Nathan Cayo. “We’ve been going pretty hard at it since we’ve been back. [Conditioning] is not a huge concern, but obviously we’re going to have to see when we play on Saturday. Playing a game and being in practice are two different things.”

The last Spiders team to pause this long during a season also did so unwillingly, due to an outside force. The 2000-01 group was inactive Feb. 27 to March 16.