UR staff hit force-multiplier button: Zander Barnett enhanced D-line

The University of Richmond staff hit the force-multiplier button.

Three effective Spiders were rotating at two defensive end positions. UR coaches recently determined all should simultaneously play.

Those involved: redshirt junior Marlem Louis, redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Grant, and redshirt sophomore Zander Barnett.

Louis and Grant have started all season, and Barnett joined them as a regular on the defensive line at Hampton last Saturday in a 41-10 win. Grant, a 6-foot-2 245-pounder, shifted inside to tackle.

“They can all three rush the passer, and we’ve been talking about it for a while, to move Jeremiah to get another pass-rush presence,” said sixth-year Richmond coach Russ Huesman. “He actually did a really nice job in there. He’s got some twitch to him. It’s tough for guards in pass [protection] to handle him.”

The newcomer to the regular mix, Barnett, would not appear to be a guy who has difficulty adjusting to a modified role. From Milton, Ga., the 6-3, 241-pound Barnett picked Richmond over Brown, Army, Columbia and Yale.

“The community really stuck out to me,” Barnett said of UR. “I felt really close with everyone here, especially the coaching staff here. I think academically, this school is one of the better in the country, as well. The business school here is phenomenal.”

The shift from end to tackle heightened Grant’s impact. On Hampton’s homecoming, he was in on a career-high seven tackles, including a sack among two stops for losses.

UR held HU to 255 yards, only 31 in the second half. Hampton gained 74 yards on one play, with tailback Darran Butts catching a swing pass, breaking multiple tackles, cutting across the field, and scoring in the second quarter. The Pirates converted 1 of 12 third-down opportunities.

Richmond beat Villanova 20-10 two weeks ago before winning at Hampton, again allowing 10 points.

“Every week, we get better up front,” said Huesman. “We’re hitting quarterbacks a good amount, putting a lot of [pressure] around them.”

Richmond (5-2, 3-1 CAA) is ranked No. 17 in the FCS poll. After visiting unranked Maine (2-5, 2-2 CAA) Saturday, the Spiders close their regular season against No. 19 New Hampshire (6-2, 5-0 CAA), at No. 12 Delaware (6-1, 3-1 CAA) and versus No. 10 William & Mary (6-1, 3-1 CAA).

“We don’t look at that. We look at Maine,” Huesman said Monday. “I don’t care what anybody else’s record is. It’s Maine. That’s it.”

The Spiders are seeking their first FCS playoff appearance since 2016.

“That’s one of our team goals. We talked about that before the season started,” said Huesman. “The captains came up with the goals they wanted, and playoffs was a goal.”

There’s a simple indicator to explain UR’s 2022 success. Richmond ranked last or next-to-last in turnover margin among CAA teams each of the past three full seasons. This year, the Spiders rank eighth nationally in turnover margin (plus-8) and are tied for the fewest turnovers lost among FCS teams (four).

Graduate transfer Reece Udinski has passed 277 times, with two interceptions and 17 touchdowns. Passing should not be problematic at Maine due to weather issues. The forecast calls for clear skies, very little wind, and temperatures peaking in the high 50s.

Richmond is off to its best start since 2016, when the Spiders were 6-1 through seven games.