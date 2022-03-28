UR staff loses Kevin Hovde to Florida, Grant Golden and Jacob Gilyard headed to showcases

Kevin Hovde spent five seasons as a University of Richmond basketball player, and just one as a Spiders assistant coach.

Hovde will shift to the staff of Todd Golden, the new Florida coach. Hovde worked for Golden at the University of San Francisco before returning to UR last year. Hovde arrived at UR as a player in 2006, and was among coach Chris Mooney’s first full class of recruits.

Hovde joined the Richmond staff as an assistant coach on May 17, 2021.

Also, former Spiders Grant Golden and Jacob Gilyard will participate in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament next month and Golden will play in the NABC Reese's All-Star Game Friday in New Orleans, site of the Final Four.