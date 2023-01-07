UR survives Duquesne's 3-point tsunami, wins on Jason Roche's 3

Duquesne’s Dae Dae Grant missed an off-balance 3-point shot with 3:10 left in the first half Saturday at the University of Richmond. A sell-out crowd at the Robins Center roared.

Why such an amplified response? That hadn’t happened in a while.

The Dukes hit nine 3s — no misses — during a 7-minute stretch to open a 22-point lead. The Spiders didn’t stay down long. Seven minutes into the second half, they trailed by 2, and UR took a lead with 9:37 remaining on the way to a 75-73 win.

Fittingly, a 3 was the difference. UR’s Jason Roche hit one just to the left of the top of the key with 7.7 seconds left, and Duquesne’s final possession failed with a Tevin Brewer contested, missed runner at :03.

Neal Quinn (13 points, nine rebounds, four assists), the Spiders’ 7-foot center, was key in the comeback that occurred in the second half and 6-7 senior forward Tyler Burton scored 23, the sixth straight game he has scored 20 or more. In terms of points behind and then a victory, this was the largest comeback since Chris Mooney became UR coach in 2005.

Duquesne went 10 of 18 on 3s in the first half and was 1 for 13 in the second half.

“Nobody could keep up that pace, obviously,” said Mooney.

Roche missed all six of his 3-point attempts before converting the game-winner.

“Basically, I was kind of supposed to be a decoy on that play,” said Roche, a 6-5 transfer from The Citadel. Burton and Matt Grace were set up to work a two-man game, but Burton lost the ball while driving, it went to teammate Jason Nelson, and his pass to Roche led to the decisive shot.

It’s not as if Richmond’s 3-point defense was horrendous during that highly damaging span. The Dukes hit 3s from all angles, some on the move. They led 47-25 with 4 minutes left in the first half and at that stage were shooting 78.3% and had converted 10 of 14 from 3-point distance.

“You’ve just got to take the punches and you’ve got to punch back and keep fighting, and that’s what we did,” said Burton. “We just had to stick with it play by play. There’s no 20-point shot in these games. You’ve got to keep chipping away, keep chipping away.”

A couple of Richmond timeouts did nothing to break the Dukes’ shooting rhythm. About all the Spiders could do was hang in until the 3-point tsunami washed over them. It eventually did.

But UR (9-7, 2-1 A-10) trailed 49-34 at halftime. It rallied behind Quinn and free throws (20-30).

“I thought really the key was we finished the first half great,” said Mooney. “We cut [DU’s lead] from 22 to 15, and that was really, really important. It didn’t seem insurmountable then because the last four minutes had gone our way.”

The top two teams in the A-10 in terms of made 3s coming into Saturday’s activity were UR (9.1 per game) and Duquesne (8.8 per game).

In A-10 regular-season games, Richmond has won 24 of 26 against Duquesne (12-5, 2-2 A-10). Richmond is 8-1 at home. The Dukes have dropped 11 consecutive road games, dating to last January.

Duquesne, picked last in the A-10 preseason poll, has 10 newcomers: five transfers and five freshmen.

Notes: Duquesne was without a starter. Forward Tre Williams (7.3 points per game, 5 rebounds) was injured in a Thursday practice.

The Spiders visit Davidson (9-7, 2-2 A-10) on Wednesday. The Wildcats lost 89-72 at VCU on Saturday. The last UR-Davidson meeting came in the championship game of the 2022 A-10 tournament, with the Spiders winning 64-62. Richmond and Davidson were the A-10’s two representatives in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

Wednesday at Davidson is the start of a two-game road swing for UR, which plays at St. Bonaventure Saturday afternoon.

FG FT Reb

DUQUESNE M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Gunn 35 5-12 2-2 0-3 0 5 16

Reece 16 4-8 2-2 2-5 1 5 11

Brewer 30 4-9 0-0 0-0 8 2 10

Clark 33 5-12 0-0 0-3 1 4 12

Grant 34 1-8 0-0 1-5 1 2 3

Dixon 14 5-5 1-2 3-5 0 1 11

Rozier 12 0-3 0-0 1-1 2 1 0

Hronsky 11 2-2 1-1 1-2 1 0 6

Barre 9 1-3 0-0 0-6 0 2 2

Rotroff 5 0-0 2-2 2-4 0 3 2

Totals 200 27-62 8-9 10-34 14 25 73

Percentages: FG .435, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Gunn 4-8, Brewer 2-3, Clark 2-6, Hronsky 1-1, Reece 1-4, Grant 1-6, Rozier 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocks: 2 (Gunn, Hronsky). Turnovers: 9 (Reece 3, Clark 2, Barre, Grant, Rotroff, Rozier). Steals: 2 (Gunn, Reece).

FG FT Reb

UR M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Burton 37 7-14 7-9 3-8 0 2 23

Grace 28 2-6 0-0 1-6 4 4 5

Quinn 22 3-7 7-13 7-9 4 3 13

Gstvson 34 3-6 0-0 0-0 1 0 7

Nelson 33 3-10 1-2 0-3 2 0 8

Bigelow 22 4-6 3-4 2-8 3 3 12

Roche 16 2-7 0-0 0-1 0 2 5

Randolph 9 0-1 2-2 0-1 0 1 2

Totals 200 24-57 20-30 13-36 14 15 75

Percentages: FG .421, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Burton 2-6, Grace 1-1, Gustavson 1-2, Bigelow 1-3, Nelson 1-6, Roche 1-6, Randolph 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocks: 1 (Quinn). Turnovers: 6 (Quinn 2, Roche 2, Nelson, Randolph). Steals: 2 (Burton 2).

Duquesne 49 24 — 73

Richmond 34 41 — 75