UR underdog Blake Francis takes last shot at capping improbable hoops climb

He arrived as a DI standout.

And then Francis shifted to Richmond, daring himself to splash at a significantly higher level.

Francis did.

Francis, a resident of Herndon and graduate of Westfield High, now focuses his attention on his checklist's last three items: be part of an A-10 championship team, play in the NCAA tournament, make a run.

The Spiders were well-positioned to reach the NCAAs last March before the pandemic shut down college sports and blocked UR from playing an A-10 tournament game. Francis experienced comparable so-close disappointment in March of 2018.

Wagner was 23-8 and the top seed in the Northeast Conference tournament. At home in the championship game, the Seahawks met fourth-seeded Long Island, which was 17-16. Wagner fell 71-61. Francis missed 14 of 17 shots, 11 of 13 3-point attempts. He scored 8 in 40 minutes. Long Island went to the NCAAs.

“I don’t let it stick with me too much because that’s basketball. There are going to games like that where the ball’s not going to go your way. That’s part of the game,” Francis said of the NEC title game. “If I get reminded of it, or if I reminisce, I just look at it as motivation for me. That’s pretty much the only thing I can do about that situation.”