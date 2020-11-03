UR underdog Blake Francis takes last shot at capping improbable hoops climb

Election day marked the one-year anniversary of Blake Francis’ first appearance in a University of Richmond basketball uniform. It was a forgettable debut. The transfer guard from Wagner missed 10 of 15 shots in UR’s 70-57 exhibition win over Division III Randolph-Macon.
Then came the Spiders’ Nov. 8 season-opener, against Saint Francis. Francis missed nine of 14 shots in a 100-98 overtime win.
“A lot of the guys on the team probably weren’t as excited as I was because that was my first time playing in a long time,” Francis, who sat out a season after transferring from Wagner, said Monday. “I had the jitters a little bit. I was playing a little nervous.”
Those early-season bumps interrupted an otherwise steady and striking hoops trajectory for the 6-foot Francis. He led a 24-7 UR team in scoring (17.7 ppg), converting 36.3% of his 3-point attempts, and delivered defensive moxie the Spiders needed following back-to-back 20-loss years.
Francis’ first notable step toward that level of accomplishment came in the summer of 2016, when he earned his only Division I scholarship offer, from Wagner. It came weeks before classes started.
He made it to DI.
After averaging 21 minutes and 7.2 points as a Wagner freshman, Francis took another step as a sophomore. He led the Seahawks with a 17.3-point average, fifth-best mark in the Northeast Conference, and set a school record with 102 3-pointers.
He arrived as a DI standout.
And then Francis shifted to Richmond, daring himself to splash at a significantly higher level.
Francis did.
Francis, a resident of Herndon and graduate of Westfield High, now focuses his attention on his checklist's last three items: be part of an A-10 championship team, play in the NCAA tournament, make a run.
The Spiders were well-positioned to reach the NCAAs last March before the pandemic shut down college sports and blocked UR from playing an A-10 tournament game. Francis experienced comparable so-close disappointment in March of 2018.
Wagner was 23-8 and the top seed in the Northeast Conference tournament. At home in the championship game, the Seahawks met fourth-seeded Long Island, which was 17-16. Wagner fell 71-61. Francis missed 14 of 17 shots, 11 of 13 3-point attempts. He scored 8 in 40 minutes. Long Island went to the NCAAs.
“I don’t let it stick with me too much because that’s basketball. There are going to games like that where the ball’s not going to go your way. That’s part of the game,” Francis said of the NEC title game. “If I get reminded of it, or if I reminisce, I just look at it as motivation for me. That’s pretty much the only thing I can do about that situation.”
This season, global health crisis permitting, Francis aims for the final time at the NCAAs. Winter-sports athletes were granted another year of eligibility because of COVID-19. Francis, who turns 23 in January, said he has no plans to back at UR next season.
The Spiders were scheduled to return five senior starters before 6-4 Nick Sherod suffered a season-snuffing knee injury in Richmond’s second official practice.
“When Nick got hurt, everyone was devastated, heartbroken and shocked at what happened,” said Francis. “We’re trying to do everything we can to be positive and push forward.”
Francis prepared for what’s coming by re-watching game video from last season, studying how he could be a more effective defender, finding different ways to make decisive plays, and upgrading his strength in the weight room.
He has trended in the right direction since he left Westfield High as an underappreciated, under-recruited underdog. Last-shot time is here for Francis as he attempts to cap an improbable hoops climb.
The Spiders are expected to be involved in a season-opening multi-team event at Kentucky: Nov. 25, vs. Detroit Mercy; Nov. 27, vs. Morehead State; Nov. 29, at Kentucky. UR and UK have never played.
