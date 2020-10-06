UR, VCU coaches agree: Time has come for wireless connection from dugout to catcher

Woodson, a Benedictine graduate who starred at N.C. State, managed seven years in the minor leagues, topping out at Triple-A Albuquerque in 2004, after 13 seasons as a pro player. He was a third-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and played on the Dodgers' 1988 World Series champion team. He also played for the St. Louis Cardinals during his five years in the major leagues.

When Woodson was a Benedictine shortstop four decades ago, most catchers on all levels were trusted with calling pitches and locations. That procedure was fast and simple, without coaches’ input/interference.

Very rarely is that the case any longer, from the major leagues to Little League. And as signals transmission from the dugout to the catcher became more complex for fear of sign stealing, games lengthened.

The NCAA approved earpiece use for catchers, catchers’ electronic wrist devices that would communicate what pitching coaches wanted, and an electronic display board in, or on, the dugout that would send coded signals from the coach to the catcher and pitcher in the experimental package. Conferences must request use of the technology trial through the NCAA Baseball Rules Committee by Jan. 1.