UR-W&M Saturday game canceled: No. 12 Spiders will visit No. 1 JMU next Saturday

Huesman said demands of this COVID-enveloped spring, which includes the tension associated with three-times-a-week testing, make him feel as if he is in week 15 of a 15-game season, but he remains grateful.

“Every day that we get to come in the office and every day we get to go practice football makes us kind of forget about the pandemic,” Huesman said. “Having the ability to play games and compete has been just tremendous for our guys, for me, for our coaches, for everybody.”

London said the Tribe would not be pursuing another game for the April 17 make-up date. A number of other CAA teams already have closed shop for the spring because of COVID issues or injuries that left them without a sufficient number of healthy players to compete.

“For us, we played the No. 1 team in the FCS [JMU]. Richmond is a highly ranked team as well. So we played two really good football teams,” said London, whose Tribe fell 21-14 at UR on March 6, and 38-10 to visiting JMU on March 27.

Each CAA team was scheduled to play six league games.

Spring football in 2021, London added, will be recalled for developing “the ability to adapt, adjust and overcome [as] the new normal. ... What you just try to focus on is just getting yourself better, making sure the kids are doing well from the standpoint of their mental health and embracing the challenges of the academic obligations and expectations.”