UR-W&M Saturday game canceled: No. 12 Spiders will visit No. 1 JMU next Saturday

The University of Richmond’s football game at William & Mary scheduled for Saturday afternoon was canceled Friday afternoon because of COVID issues in the Tribe program discovered in Friday testing. That concludes W&M’s spring season at 1-2 (1-2 CAA).
The CAA simultaneously announced that the No. 12 Spiders will play at No. 1 James Madison next Saturday at 2 p.m., in a game needed by both teams for different reasons.
April 17 was reserved as a make-up date for CAA South Division members (UR, W&M, JMU, Elon). The Dukes and Spiders had their two scheduled spring meetings postponed by COVID ramifications. Next Saturday's game in Harrisonburg will be televised on NBC Sports Washington Plus and streamed on FloFootball.
Richmond (3-0, 3-0 CAA) needs a fourth game to qualify as a candidate for at-large consideration to the 16-team FCS playoffs and JMU (4-0, 2-0 CAA) needs a third league game to be eligible for the CAA championship and automatic bid to the playoffs. The Spiders, needing the game more than JMU, volunteered to hit the road if that's what it took for the teams to meet.
The 16-yeam FCS playoff field (10 automatic qualifiers and six at-large entries) will be announced on April 18. On April 1, the Division I Football Championship Committee released its top 10. JMU was No. 1 and CAA member Delaware (3-0, 3-0 CAA) was No. 7.
VMI, of the Southern Conference, was No. 8. The Keydets (5-1) close next Saturday against The Citadel (1-5) in Lexington.
Friday’s UR-at-W&M development was another twist in spring-semester season loaded with them. The Spiders, the Tribe and the Dukes all were required to postpone games because of effects in their programs of COVID, which included limiting the number of available to players to the point that games could not safely be played.
As disjointed as it has been, the spring-semester endeavor far surpassed another few months without football competition, according to Spiders receiver Justin Jasper.
“Coming from the summer, fall camp got canceled, and then hearing about the [2020] season getting canceled, you get a little bit of a training fatigue mentally, because you really put in the work for the fall during the summer,” said Jasper, a redshirt sophomore from St. Christopher’s.
“If we didn’t have the spring, it would have been tough. Nobody wants to not play.”
If the Spiders did play at W&M Saturday, UR coach Russ Huesman said his team would have likely placed Spiders in positions they hadn’t previously played because of manpower shortages. W&M had several players “with a question mark on their availability,” said Tribe coach Mike London. “That’s just where we are.”
Huesman said demands of this COVID-enveloped spring, which includes the tension associated with three-times-a-week testing, make him feel as if he is in week 15 of a 15-game season, but he remains grateful.
“Every day that we get to come in the office and every day we get to go practice football makes us kind of forget about the pandemic,” Huesman said. “Having the ability to play games and compete has been just tremendous for our guys, for me, for our coaches, for everybody.”
London said the Tribe would not be pursuing another game for the April 17 make-up date. A number of other CAA teams already have closed shop for the spring because of COVID issues or injuries that left them without a sufficient number of healthy players to compete.
“For us, we played the No. 1 team in the FCS [JMU]. Richmond is a highly ranked team as well. So we played two really good football teams,” said London, whose Tribe fell 21-14 at UR on March 6, and 38-10 to visiting JMU on March 27.
Each CAA team was scheduled to play six league games.
Spring football in 2021, London added, will be recalled for developing “the ability to adapt, adjust and overcome [as] the new normal. ... What you just try to focus on is just getting yourself better, making sure the kids are doing well from the standpoint of their mental health and embracing the challenges of the academic obligations and expectations.”
