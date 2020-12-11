 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UR women's basketball pauses for COVID reasons
0 comments

UR women's basketball pauses for COVID reasons

{{featured_button_text}}
20201212_SPO_URWBBp01

Richmond women's basketball coach Aaron Roussell (standing) watched his team compete against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 4 at the Robins Center.

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

The latest round of COVID-19 testing among members of the University of Richmond women’s basketball program and contact tracing has caused the Spiders to pause team activities, the school announced Friday.

Richmond (3-1) will not play its next two games, against Saint Francis on Sunday and at Norfolk State on Thursday, as the team follows UR protocols and those of the Virginia Department of Health.

The Spiders next game, if playable, will be their A-10 opener against visiting VCU, on Dec. 20.

The UR men’s basketball team missed two games – Dec. 2 at Charleston and Dec. 5 vs. Furman - and nearly a week of practice after three positive tests and contact tracing in its program.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News