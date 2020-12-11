UR women's basketball pauses for COVID reasons

The latest round of COVID-19 testing among members of the University of Richmond women’s basketball program and contact tracing has caused the Spiders to pause team activities, the school announced Friday.

Richmond (3-1) will not play its next two games, against Saint Francis on Sunday and at Norfolk State on Thursday, as the team follows UR protocols and those of the Virginia Department of Health.

The Spiders next game, if playable, will be their A-10 opener against visiting VCU, on Dec. 20.

The UR men’s basketball team missed two games – Dec. 2 at Charleston and Dec. 5 vs. Furman - and nearly a week of practice after three positive tests and contact tracing in its program.