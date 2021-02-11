UR women's coach Aaron Roussell is out following positive test, but Spiders play on

Speaking from what he referred to as his “isolation room,” University of Richmond women’s basketball coach Aaron Roussell didn’t sound quite like himself Thursday, which is understandable. He tested positive for COVID-19, and hasn’t felt particularly well for most of the last week.
Roussell, in his second season with the Spiders and 17th as college head coach, will miss his team’s game at Dayton Friday, a new experience for him. Before this infection struck, Roussell said he couldn’t recall ever being kept from work by sickness, “let alone from a team when you’re the leader.”
Roussell felt a bit run down one night, which is not unusual for a college coach. He was hoping this was a cold. Roussell had been testing, with all results negative. He said he requested an extra test, feeling an obligation to be sure, and that’s when the positive occurred.
“I kind of hoped for an asymptomatic thing. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have symptoms throughout,” said Roussell. “I did, and ran the full gamut. I went from the chills, the fever, to congestion, to loss of taste and smell. There was no false-positive with this one. All the symptoms you read about, I think I went through a lot of them.”
In Roussell’s absence, his staff directed the Spiders this week. Assistant Jeanine Radice will coach the team at Dayton.
According to Roussell, the Spiders were allowed to carry on despite the head coach testing positive because he has consistently kept his distance from players during practices and games, with electronic trackers establishing that.
“This is something I’ve talked to our staff about quite a bit, and said, ‘No matter what, if we go down, we have to make sure we’re not taking down players, too,’” said Roussell. “I’ve lived my life as if I’ve had it for six months, and I treat everybody that I come around as if they have it. I really don’t go around anybody.
“Unfortunately, it still found me.”
None of UR’s players was positive in Richmond’s most recent tests, and no other member of the coach’s family is sick, Roussell said. From Feb. 4-9, the Richmond women’s program was paused because of UR testing results and contact tracing. The Spiders also experienced a COVID pause in December because of issues in its program.
Roussell said he is still dealing with some congestion. He expects to fully recover by the weekend, when he hopes to rejoin the Spiders (10-4, 7-2 A-10). It’s a good year to quickly get back on board. Richmond was picked eighth in the A-10’s 14-team preseason poll, and is tied for second behind Dayton (10-1, 9-0 A-10).
Friday’s UR-at-UD game starts at 5 p.m., and Roussell said he will be watching in his isolation room, following stats and taking notes.
