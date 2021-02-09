 Skip to main content
UR women's team leaves pause, will be without coach on Friday at Dayton
UR women's team leaves pause, will be without coach on Friday at Dayton

Richmond coach Aaron Roussell

The University of Richmond women’s basketball team (10-4, 7-2 A-10) left its COVID-related pause Tuesday.

The Spiders are scheduled to play at Dayton Friday, without second-year coach Aaron Roussell, unavailable for the game due to protocols, according to UR.

Assistant Jeanine Radice will direct the team at Dayton.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

