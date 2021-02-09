UR women's team leaves pause, will be without coach on Friday at Dayton

The University of Richmond women’s basketball team (10-4, 7-2 A-10) left its COVID-related pause Tuesday.
The Spiders are scheduled to play at Dayton Friday, without second-year coach Aaron Roussell, unavailable for the game due to protocols, according to UR.
Assistant Jeanine Radice will direct the team at Dayton.
