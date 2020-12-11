UR, WVU traveled this country road before; Sunday's top-20 showdown won't be first

The University of Richmond and West Virginia have traveled this country road before.
The No. 19 Spiders (4-0) and No. 11 Mountaineers (4-1) meet Sunday afternoon (1 p.m., ESPN) in Morgantown, W.Va., in a showdown of top-20 teams, just as they did on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 17, 1957.
A 6-foot-4, relatively unknown sophomore forward carried WVU to a 76-74 overtime win in Southern Conference competition.
Jerry West.
West, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and recognized as one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history, scored 28 and hit the game’s two biggest shots in front of 6,700 at Mountaineer Fieldhouse. The No. 8 Mountaineers trailed the No. 19 Spiders by two late in regulation. With 13 seconds remaining, West’s jumper sent the game into OT.
In overtime, West scored seven of WVU’s nine points and converted the decisive shot at :03.
UR went in as “a decided underdog,” according to The Richmond Times-Dispatch. WVU had won 25 consecutive SoCon games, and hadn’t lost to a league opponent at home since 1954. Richmond was the last SoCon team to beat WVU.
The Mountaineers must have been tempted to look ahead. After facing UR Tuesday, WVU was headed to the Kentucky Invitational and a Friday night meeting with No. 3 Kentucky. Top-ranked North Carolina and No. 11 Minnesota were the other tournament participants.
Richmond came into WVU with a 5-0 record, including state wins over Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and Lee and VMI. The Spiders depended on forward Butch Lambiotte, who was making 60% of his shots.
Fifteen minutes into the game at WVU, Lambiotte left the game with a 101-degree temperature. West, who was averaging 12 points, scored on jumpers and “twisting drives,” according to the Times-Dispatch.
The game started at 8 p.m., and the Spiders returned via charter flight. When they landed in Richmond, the UR pep band members were among approximately 200 students who were there to congratulate the Spiders on a strong effort.
As the band played, the students cheered and chanted. On their shoulders they carried the UR players off the plane.
“The boys were down in the dumps after losing a game they could’ve won,” Richmond coach Les Hooker told the crowd. “This will give them the lift they need.”
It didn’t work out that way. The Spiders played three days later at Saint Joseph’s and were beaten 90-64. Richmond finished 14-12, with a losing SoCon record (7-8).
West Virginia went 26-2, without a SoCon loss (12-0).
NOTE: Richmond's only other regular-season game in which both teams were ranked in the top 20 was a 1986 meeting with Virginia Tech. The Spiders were No. 20, and the Hokies were No. 16. Virginia Tech won 71-67.
