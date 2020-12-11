UR, WVU traveled this country road before; Sunday's top-20 showdown won't be first

Richmond came into WVU with a 5-0 record, including state wins over Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and Lee and VMI. The Spiders depended on forward Butch Lambiotte, who was making 60% of his shots.

Fifteen minutes into the game at WVU, Lambiotte left the game with a 101-degree temperature. West, who was averaging 12 points, scored on jumpers and “twisting drives,” according to the Times-Dispatch.

The game started at 8 p.m., and the Spiders returned via charter flight. When they landed in Richmond, the UR pep band members were among approximately 200 students who were there to congratulate the Spiders on a strong effort.

As the band played, the students cheered and chanted. On their shoulders they carried the UR players off the plane.

“The boys were down in the dumps after losing a game they could’ve won,” Richmond coach Les Hooker told the crowd. “This will give them the lift they need.”

It didn’t work out that way. The Spiders played three days later at Saint Joseph’s and were beaten 90-64. Richmond finished 14-12, with a losing SoCon record (7-8).

West Virginia went 26-2, without a SoCon loss (12-0).

NOTE: Richmond's only other regular-season game in which both teams were ranked in the top 20 was a 1986 meeting with Virginia Tech. The Spiders were No. 20, and the Hokies were No. 16. Virginia Tech won 71-67.