UR's all-time leading scorers
UR's all-time leading scorers

basket cases

The top scorers in University of Richmond men’s basketball history:

Player Years Games Points

1. Johnny Newman 1983-86 122 2,383

2. Kevin Anderson 2008-11 139 2,165

3. Michael Perry 1978-81 108 2,145

4. Kendall Anthony 2012-15 134 1,909

5. GRANT GOLDEN 2017-22 134 1,894

