UR's Chris Mooney, John Hardt express disappointment about A-10 actions

“We should be playing VCU, and that was the game that was on the books ... We should be playing VCU for the benefit of both schools, both programs, both fan bases, and the Atlantic 10.”

Mooney added that the league’s Thursday announcement was “a total shock” to him.

Hardt, in an email response to questions, wrote, “In the discussions leading up to the league’s decision, I was a vigorous advocate for staying with the original tournament schedules and not reducing the number of regular-season games. Due to the interruptions and pauses caused by the pandemic, I believe the Spiders would have benefited from being able to play more regular-season A-10 games.”

The league announced on Jan. 28 that the tournament semifinals and championship game would be played at the Robins Center, with VCU’s Siegel Center and UR sharing other tourney games. On Thursday night, that changed to the tournament starting a week earlier, the title game being played at Dayton on March 14, and the semifinals being played at the Siegel Center “due to facility scheduling,” according to the league.

Hardt responded: “We had worked with the A-10 staff to resolve all facility issues and were ready to host whichever rounds and games that were assigned to us in co-hosting the tournament.”

An A-10 spokesperson said Saturday that Bernadette McGlade, the league commissioner, would likely be available Monday to address these topics.