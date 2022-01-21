UR's Chris Mooney reverted to more formal attire. Comrades remain casual observers.

Everybody on the bench not in uniform is dressed like the manager who runs onto the court with a towel to wipe up a wet spot.

Said Mooney of coaches' understated ensemble carryover: “It doesn’t matter, but I was surprised to see that.”

In charge of UR’s program for 17 years, Mooney has been a suit guy, for the most part. He wore casual clothing for games last season, riding the relaxed wave. Asked why he reverted back to his pre-pandemic style this season, Mooney responded, “I think the bigger question is why other coaches wouldn’t, if we’ve dressed up for games for 50 years, or however long they’ve been doing it. Dean Smith, right? Back in the day."

Mooney seemed amused by the line of inquiry.

“If you dressed up for games for 50 years and you didn’t for one, I don’t know why you wouldn’t return to it,” he said.