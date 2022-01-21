UR's Chris Mooney reverted to more formal attire. Comrades remain casual observers.

The University of Richmond met Davidson at the Robins Center on Jan. 14 and head coaches, the Spiders’ Chris Mooney and the Wildcats’ Bob McKillop, wore dark suits, light-colored shirts and ties (red with a blue design for Mooney, mauve for McKillop).
What was once the standard coaching wardrobe on game nights in college basketball – church clothes and polished shoes - looked a bit strange on this Friday night ESPNU platform.
Throughout the pandemic season of 2020-21, coaches started dressing down. Rather than custom suits, or tailored blazers topping pressed slacks and starched blouses, they commonly went with three-button polo shirts or pull-overs adorned with school logos.
The casual appearance carried into the low post, sneakers.
Let's be clear: These coaches by no means looked like denim-wearing ragamuffins off to change their cars' oil and brake pads. The coaches could have been headed to a summer cook-out, the first tee, or a recruiting home visit.
Was this simply a sartorial one-off permissible during a bizarre hoops season loaded with unprecedented adjustments?
Evidently, negative. Though college basketball appears to have finally returned to near normal (here, knock wood), coaches’ sideline attire has not, in most cases. Informal outfits are again on display in bench areas all over the country. Assistants jumped aboard, too.
Everybody on the bench not in uniform is dressed like the manager who runs onto the court with a towel to wipe up a wet spot.
Said Mooney of coaches' understated ensemble carryover: “It doesn’t matter, but I was surprised to see that.”
In charge of UR’s program for 17 years, Mooney has been a suit guy, for the most part. He wore casual clothing for games last season, riding the relaxed wave. Asked why he reverted back to his pre-pandemic style this season, Mooney responded, “I think the bigger question is why other coaches wouldn’t, if we’ve dressed up for games for 50 years, or however long they’ve been doing it. Dean Smith, right? Back in the day."
Mooney seemed amused by the line of inquiry.
“If you dressed up for games for 50 years and you didn’t for one, I don’t know why you wouldn’t return to it,” he said.
There were exceptions to the half-century, unwritten coaching garment rule to which Mooney referred. He played for one of them, Pete Carril, the legendary former coach at Princeton. Carril favored a bow tie and sport coat early in his sideline rise. The Princeton portion of Carril's career commenced in 1967 and ended in 1996 (Mooney graduated with an English degree in 1994 after starting 107 games and scoring 1,071 points).
For most of his seasons at Princeton, Carril dressed in … Let Mooney explain.
“My college coach wore the same thing every game, actually the same exact clothing every game,” said Mooney. “Coach Carill, he looked good. Sweater, golf shirt, gray pants.”
Carill was known as Yoda, and here we add, "Kind of rumpled, often he looked."
To his professional journey, Mooney may have taken many things from his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame college coach. Carril's game-day look was not one of them. Mooney occasionally goes without a tie, but he’s been in suits or sport coats for games again this season.
“I just think that we’re lucky enough to coach college basketball, and there’s a certain amount of respect that you can show for how you go about that,” he said.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor