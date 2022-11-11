UR's Chris Mooney sees NIL collective as 'another part of the checklist'

Friends of University of Richmond basketball are interested in starting a Name, Image and Likeness collective to benefit Spiders players, Coach Chris Mooney said Thursday.

Mooney, in his 18th year, sees an NIL collective - a group independent of the school - eventually launching to support his program.

“It’s something that we’re looking into and trying to figure out what the mechanics of it should be and what it could look like and how it could benefit our program,” he said.

To remain competitive at the level the Spiders play as A-10 members, a collective that supports the program is necessary, in Mooney’s estimation.

“It’s just like another part of the checklist, whereas if you don’t have those things, you’re just quickly behind,” Mooney said. "I think it'll certainly be something that needs to happen."

Collectives comprised of boosters who essentially act as NIL brokers have become common among Division I schools, particularly in men's basketball and football. Collectives can present opportunities that lead to compensation for student-athletes.

Richmond announced a "Spider Name, Image and Likeness Initiative" about a year ago to help student-athletes understand NIL opportunities. It involves guidance in "decision-making, strategy, marketing and communications, brand identification and management, prospecting and negotiations" from UR's Robins School of Business and School of Law, according to the school.

Also, Richmond student-athletes have access to NIL advice through a company partnering with the A-10.

About 50 of UR's 400 student-athletes have taken advantage of opportunities to promote products and services in one form or another, according to a school spokesperson. Most are active as social-media influencers and typically earn less than a few hundred dollars per deal.

UR athletics issued a five-page "Student-Athlete Name, Image and Likeness Policy" to help Spiders navigate NIL arrangements. The school is prohibited from providing NIL compensation by NCAA rules, which do not permit student-athletes' sports performances to be tied to the level of remuneration.

UR student-athletes are required to share information with the school regarding NIL accords that involve compensation. Richmond may not help develop, operate or promote NIL opportunities, or use the promise of NIL benefits in the recruiting process.

According to Mooney, none of the three transfers Richmond added following last season - 7-foot Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford), 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel) - was drawn to UR by the presentation of NIL earning potential.

By NCAA rules, boosters cannot use NIL activity, or promise it, to induce a student-athlete to enroll at Richmond, or remain a Spider.